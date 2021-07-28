Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 742 New Cases, 25 New Deaths

Summary:

742 new cases;

25 new deaths;

7,433 total deaths;

195 hospitalized patients, 58 in ICU.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 742 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 472 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 762 new confirmed cases, with an average of 863 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 25 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,433.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 272 new confirmed cases reported and have been 109,490 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 161 cases per day. In Milwaukee County, the death toll is at 1,391 since the beginning of the pandemic.