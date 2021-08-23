Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 778 New Cases, 1 New Death

Summary:

778 new cases;

1 new death;

7,521 total deaths;

792 hospitalized patients, 243 in ICU.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 778 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,274 new cases per day in the last week. Over the weekend there were 2,157 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths.

On this day last year there were 453 new confirmed cases, with an average of 674 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 1 new death, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,521.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 278 new confirmed cases reported and have been 116,580 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 280 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,411 since the beginning of the pandemic.