Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 78 New Deaths

6,473 new cases;

75,649 active cases;

78 new deaths;

2,954 total deaths;

2,076 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,473 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 6,254 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 75,649 active cases (21.9%) out of 344,945 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 78 new deaths, the third highest single-day death toll, far more than the seven-day average of 54 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,954.

The patients recovered in about 77.2% of all cases (266,280 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that hospitalizations are down to 2,076 hospitalized patients, of which 441 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The seven-day average of positive tests has been dipping, reaching 31.7%.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 1,054 new cases have brought the total cases to 60,210. The 7-day average in the county is 854.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 689 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (176), Racine (148), Brown (127), Kenosha (120), Marathon (111), Outagamie (111), Winnebago (101), Waupaca (78), Dane (72), Rock (68), Dodge (65), Washington (64), Grant (55), Eau Claire (50), Sheboygan (48), Walworth (46), Shawano (44), Chippewa (44) and Fond du Lac (41).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,235 tests daily spread across 131 labs. An additional 19 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

