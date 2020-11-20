Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 78 New Deaths

Summary:
- 6,473 new cases;
- 75,649 active cases;
- 78 new deaths;
- 2,954 total deaths;
- 2,076 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,473 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 6,254 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 75,649 active cases (21.9%) out of 344,945 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 78 new deaths, the third highest single-day death toll, far more than the seven-day average of 54 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,954.
The patients recovered in about 77.2% of all cases (266,280 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that hospitalizations are down to 2,076 hospitalized patients, of which 441 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The seven-day average of positive tests has been dipping, reaching 31.7%.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 1,054 new cases have brought the total cases to 60,210. The 7-day average in the county is 854.
Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 689 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (176), Racine (148), Brown (127), Kenosha (120), Marathon (111), Outagamie (111), Winnebago (101), Waupaca (78), Dane (72), Rock (68), Dodge (65), Washington (64), Grant (55), Eau Claire (50), Sheboygan (48), Walworth (46), Shawano (44), Chippewa (44) and Fond du Lac (41).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,235 tests daily spread across 131 labs. An additional 19 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
942 | 6
Ashland
560 | 8
Barron
3138 | 35
Bayfield
596 | 6
Brown
20855 | 127
Buffalo
680 | 4
Burnett
666 | 9
Calumet
3770 | 25
Chippewa
3969 | 44
Clark
1870 | 32
Columbia
3001 | 10
Crawford
786 | 4
Dane
24317 | 72
Dodge
7448 | 65
Door
1490 | 10
Douglas
1567 | 1
Dunn
2275 | 8
Eau Claire
6930 | 50
Florence
292 | 11
Fond du Lac
7762 | 41
Forest
682 | 15
Grant
3130 | 55
Green
1495 | 5
Green Lake
1103 | 5
Iowa
1144 | 4
Iron
318 | 6
Jackson
1428 | 4
Jefferson
4721 | 33
Juneau
1714 | 7
Kenosha
8305 | 120
Kewaunee
1528 | 15
La Crosse
7081 | 32
Lafayette
1000 | 2
Langlade
1427 | 23
Lincoln
1702 | 21
Manitowoc
4376 | 33
Marathon
8715 | 111
Marinette
2677 | 25
Marquette
983 | 11
Menominee
532 | 2
Milwaukee
60210 | 689
Monroe
2191 | 11
Oconto
2946 | 23
Oneida
2079 | 28
Outagamie
12845 | 111
Ozaukee
4190 | 33
Pepin
412 | 2
Pierce
1776 | 15
Polk
1782 | 5
Portage
4247 | 34
Price
640 | 3
Racine
12606 | 148
Richland
767 | 11
Rock
8255 | 68
Rusk
701 | 5
Sauk
3150 | 16
Sawyer
753 | 7
Shawano
3499 | 44
Sheboygan
8173 | 48
St. Croix
3807 | 19
Taylor
1049 | 11
Trempealeau
2062 | 11
Vernon
939 | 7
Vilas
1074 | 11
Walworth
5319 | 46
Washburn
544 | 2
Washington
7657 | 64
Waukesha
23175 | 176
Waupaca
3472 | 78
Waushara
1665 | 7
Winnebago
12312 | 101
Wood
3673 | 23
You can read past daily updates here.