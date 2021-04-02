Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 8 New Deaths

Summary:

875 new cases;

7,143 active cases;

8 new deaths;

6,633 total deaths;

244 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 875 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 531 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 8 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 5 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,633.

There are 7,143 active cases (1.2 %) out of 578,587 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.6% of all cases (564,597 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 244 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 60 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 188 new cases have brought the total cases to 101,011. The 7-day average in the county is 118. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,262 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (503), Racine (337), Kenosha (303), Dane (289), Brown (233), Outagamie (200), Winnebago (189), Marathon (184), Rock (163), Dodge (160), Washington (141), Walworth (135), Sheboygan (134), Waupaca (116), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (105), Jefferson (103), Chippewa (93), Grant (84), Ozaukee (82), La Crosse (80), Wood (77) and Barron (76).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1631 | 10

Ashland

1205 | 16

Barron

5532 | 76

Bayfield

1084 | 19

Brown

30725 | 233

Buffalo

1327 | 7

Burnett

1233 | 21

Calumet

5615 | 46

Chippewa

7185 | 93

Clark

3170 | 58

Columbia

5193 | 56

Crawford

1676 | 17

Dane

42237 | 289

Dodge

11568 | 160

Door

2527 | 21

Douglas

3763 | 30

Dunn

4417 | 31

Eau Claire

11272 | 105

Florence

430 | 12

Fond du Lac

12093 | 105

Forest

937 | 23

Grant

4739 | 84

Green

3372 | 16

Green Lake

1543 | 18

Iowa

1952 | 10

Iron

568 | 21

Jackson

2578 | 26

Jefferson

8062 | 103

Juneau

3044 | 21

Kenosha

15013 | 303

Kewaunee

2309 | 24

La Crosse

12444 | 80

Lafayette

1506 | 7

Langlade

1944 | 32

Lincoln

2955 | 60

Manitowoc

7365 | 68

Marathon

13922 | 184

Marinette

4008 | 65

Marquette

1330 | 21

Menominee

789 | 11

Milwaukee

101011 | 1262

Monroe

4383 | 36

Oconto

4312 | 49

Oneida

3512 | 68

Outagamie

19931 | 200

Ozaukee

7875 | 82

Pepin

817 | 7

Pierce

3638 | 35

Polk

4029 | 43

Portage

6549 | 66

Price

1181 | 7

Racine

20704 | 337

Richland

1273 | 15

Rock

14837 | 163

Rusk

1272 | 16

Sauk

5498 | 44

Sawyer

1576 | 23

Shawano

4616 | 69

Sheboygan

13281 | 134

St. Croix

6841 | 47

Taylor

1813 | 23

Trempealeau

3465 | 38

Vernon

1882 | 38

Vilas

2195 | 39

Walworth

9067 | 135

Washburn

1357 | 18

Washington

14101 | 141

Waukesha

42144 | 503

Waupaca

4770 | 116

Waushara

2120 | 31

Winnebago

17516 | 189

Wood

6758 | 77