Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 809 New Cases, 1 New Death

Summary:

809 new cases;

1 new death;

7,667 total deaths;

1,045 hospitalized patients, 315 in ICU.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 809 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,576 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 567 new confirmed cases, with an average of 880 new cases per day that week.

The state reported 1 new death, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,667.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 139 new confirmed cases reported and have been 121,157 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 286 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,438 since the beginning of the pandemic.