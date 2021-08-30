Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 896 New Cases, No New Deaths

Summary:

896 new cases;

0 new deaths;

7,584 total deaths;

911 hospitalized patients, 293 in ICU.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 896 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,691 new cases per day in the last week. Over the weekend there were 2,760 new cases and 7 deaths.

On this day last year there were 537 new confirmed cases, with an average of 696 new cases per day that week.

The state reported no new deaths, holding the Wisconsin death toll at 7,584.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 323 new confirmed cases reported and have been 118,880 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 329 cases per day. There were no new deaths reported in Milwaukee County, holding the death toll at 1,429 since the beginning of the pandemic.