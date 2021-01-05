Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 95 New Deaths

Summary:

3,403 new cases;

27,576 active cases;

95 new deaths;

4,979 total deaths;

1,102 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,403 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,400 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 95 new deaths, a sudden surge far above the seven-day average of 28 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,979.

There are 27,576 active cases (5.6%) out of 491,341 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.4% of all cases (458,650 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,102 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 245 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 581 new cases have brought the total cases to 86,434. The 7-day average in the county is 394. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 988 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (358), Racine (256), Kenosha (226), Dane (190), Brown (166), Outagamie (161), Marathon (160), Winnebago (155), Dodge (126), Rock (118), Washington (100), Walworth (99), Waupaca (98), Sheboygan (94), Eau Claire (80), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (69) and Chippewa (67).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 136 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

