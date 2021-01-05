Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 95 New Deaths

Summary:
- 3,403 new cases;
- 27,576 active cases;
- 95 new deaths;
- 4,979 total deaths;
- 1,102 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,403 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,400 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 95 new deaths, a sudden surge far above the seven-day average of 28 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,979.
There are 27,576 active cases (5.6%) out of 491,341 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.4% of all cases (458,650 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,102 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 245 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 581 new cases have brought the total cases to 86,434. The 7-day average in the county is 394. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 988 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (358), Racine (256), Kenosha (226), Dane (190), Brown (166), Outagamie (161), Marathon (160), Winnebago (155), Dodge (126), Rock (118), Washington (100), Walworth (99), Waupaca (98), Sheboygan (94), Eau Claire (80), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (69) and Chippewa (67).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 136 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1320 | 11
Ashland
1022 | 16
Barron
4567 | 57
Bayfield
940 | 18
Brown
26810 | 166
Buffalo
1023 | 7
Burnett
1009 | 21
Calumet
4751 | 35
Chippewa
6015 | 67
Clark
2859 | 51
Columbia
4307 | 32
Crawford
1564 | 12
Dane
34142 | 190
Dodge
10492 | 126
Door
2072 | 14
Douglas
3170 | 17
Dunn
3595 | 24
Eau Claire
9464 | 80
Florence
405 | 12
Fond du Lac
10652 | 69
Forest
867 | 22
Grant
4174 | 77
Green
2373 | 11
Green Lake
1407 | 10
Iowa
1699 | 8
Iron
423 | 18
Jackson
2415 | 18
Jefferson
6778 | 57
Juneau
2533 | 10
Kenosha
12656 | 226
Kewaunee
2109 | 24
La Crosse
10386 | 59
Lafayette
1254 | 5
Langlade
1816 | 30
Lincoln
2530 | 49
Manitowoc
6195 | 51
Marathon
12201 | 160
Marinette
3584 | 48
Marquette
1169 | 18
Menominee
731 | 10
Milwaukee
86434 | 988
Monroe
3549 | 25
Oconto
3850 | 40
Oneida
2857 | 47
Outagamie
16451 | 161
Ozaukee
6465 | 54
Pepin
686 | 5
Pierce
2993 | 30
Polk
3127 | 23
Portage
5656 | 53
Price
965 | 5
Racine
18068 | 256
Richland
1120 | 13
Rock
12427 | 118
Rusk
1121 | 13
Sauk
4573 | 29
Sawyer
1255 | 12
Shawano
4236 | 59
Sheboygan
11514 | 94
St. Croix
5520 | 28
Taylor
1606 | 14
Trempealeau
3037 | 30
Vernon
1568 | 30
Vilas
1633 | 21
Walworth
7839 | 99
Washburn
1051 | 13
Washington
11925 | 100
Waukesha
35046 | 358
Waupaca
4194 | 98
Waushara
1930 | 19
Winnebago
15378 | 155
Wood
5788 | 53