Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 96 New Cases, 8 New Deaths

Summary:

96 new cases;

2,390 active cases;

8 new deaths;

7,261 total deaths;

116 hospitalized patients.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 96 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 69 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported eight new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,261.

There are 2,390 active cases out of 612,329 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (602,333 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County alone, there have been 107,392 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 12 cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, bringing the death toll to 1,370 since the beginning of the pandemic.