Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 983 New Cases, CDC Recommends Masks

Summary:

983 new cases;

7,408 total deaths;

186 hospitalized patients, 62 in ICU.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 983 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 417 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year there were an average of 917 new cases per day. The CDC recommends masks in public even for fully vaccinated people.

The state report is unclear for deaths today. Milwaukee County may be adjusting some numbers, since they reported -76 deaths through with Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The Wisconsin death toll yesterday was at 7,408.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 251 new confirmed cases reported and have been 109,218 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 137 cases per day.