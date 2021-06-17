Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 99 New Cases, 5 New Deaths

Summary:

99 new cases;

2,780 active cases;

5 new deaths;

7,235 total deaths;

121 hospitalized patients.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 72 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 5 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,235.

There are 2,780 active cases out of 611,943 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (601,608 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 23 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,334. The 7-day average in the county is 17 cases per day. There was one new death in Milwaukee County, bringing the total to 1,366 since the beginning of the pandemic.