Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 99 New Cases, 5 New Deaths

by

Summary:

  • 99 new cases;
  • 2,780 active cases;
  • 5 new deaths;
  • 7,235 total deaths;
  • 121 hospitalized patients.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 99 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 72 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 5 new deaths, bringing the Wisconsin death toll to 7,235.

There are 2,780 active cases out of 611,943 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 98% of all cases (601,608 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

In Milwaukee County reported 23 new positive tests, bringing the total cases to 107,334. The 7-day average in the county is 17 cases per day. There was one new death in Milwaukee County, bringing the total to 1,366 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE