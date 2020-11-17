Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State reports All-time-high 92 Deaths

Wisconsin reports 92 new COVID-related deaths Tuesday, far above the previous highest number, 66 deaths, that came last week.
News of a promising vaccine comes in the worst of the crisis. “We have been told by our federal partners to expect a vaccine before the end of 2020,” announced Dr. Stephanie Schauer, co-lead of the vaccine response at the DHS. She warns, however, that the amount will be limited at first and will be rolled out over a period of several months. It will not be safe to return to normal life until vaccinations end, as the COVID vaccine is a series of two injections that need to be completed in order to be protected.
Summary:
- 7,090 new cases;
- 72,344 active cases;
- 92 new deaths;
- 2,741 total deaths;
- 2;277 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 7,090 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 6,429 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 72,344 active cases (22.3%) out of 323,848 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 92 new deaths, far above the seven-day average of 49 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,741.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 76.8% of all cases (248,700 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 3 new people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 2,27 hospitalized patients, of which 431 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The seven-day average of positive tests reached 35.4%, a slight dip from the day before.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 846 new cases have brought the total cases to 57,331. The 7-day average in the county is 888.
Milwaukee County Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 657 deaths. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (165), Racine (140), Brown (122), Kenosha (109), Outagamie (106), Marathon (101), Winnebago (93), Waupaca (75), Dane (64), Rock (60), Washington (59), Dodge (54), Grant (53), Sheboygan (48), Eau Claire (45), Walworth (44), Shawano (42), Chippewa (41), Fond du Lac (35), Barron (34), Jefferson (33), La Crosse (31), Ozaukee (31), Portage (30) and Clark (30).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,235 tests daily spread across 131 labs. An additional 19 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
864 | 6
Ashland
525 | 7
Barron
2754 | 34
Bayfield
563 | 6
Brown
20088 | 122
Buffalo
601 | 3
Burnett
578 | 7
Calumet
3637 | 21
Chippewa
3693 | 41
Clark
1741 | 30
Columbia
2796 | 10
Crawford
710 | 4
Dane
22930 | 64
Dodge
6909 | 54
Door
1414 | 10
Douglas
1405 | 1
Dunn
2116 | 4
Eau Claire
6251 | 45
Florence
274 |11
Fond du Lac
7302 | 35
Forest
662 | 14
Grant
2994 | 53
Green
1421 | 5
Green Lake
1063 | 5
Iowa
1030 | 4
Iron
305 | 6
Jackson
1293 | 4
Jefferson
4392 | 33
Juneau
1631 | 6
Kenosha
7711 | 109
Kewaunee
1456 | 14
La Crosse
6641 | 31
Lafayette
940 | 2
Langlade
1390 | 22
Lincoln
1581 | 16
Manitowoc
4171 | 29
Marathon
8284 | 101
Marinette
2549 | 24
Marquette
935 | 7
Menominee
507 | 2
Milwaukee
57331 | 657
Monroe
1992 | 11
Oconto
2838 | 23
Oneida
1965 | 24
Outagamie
12360 | 106
Ozaukee
3898 | 31
Pepin
367 | 2
Pierce
1553 | 10
Polk
1629 | 4
Portage
4081 | 30
Price
598 | 3
Racine
11823 | 140
Richland
733 | 10
Rock
8007 | 60
Rusk
631 | 5
Sauk
2980 | 11
Sawyer
685 | 5
Shawano
3372 | 42
Sheboygan
7635 | 48
St. Croix
3526 | 18
Taylor
903 | 11
Trempealeau
1865 | 8
Vernon
873 | 7
Vilas
1016 | 11
Walworth
5018 | 44
Washburn
483 | 2
Washington
7215 | 59
Waukesha
20169 | 165
Waupaca
3385 | 75
Waushara
1617 | 7
Winnebago
11970 | 93
Wood
3223 | 17
You can read past daily updates here.