Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State reports All-time-high 92 Deaths

Wisconsin reports 92 new COVID-related deaths Tuesday, far above the previous highest number, 66 deaths, that came last week.

News of a promising vaccine comes in the worst of the crisis. “We have been told by our federal partners to expect a vaccine before the end of 2020,” announced Dr. Stephanie Schauer, co-lead of the vaccine response at the DHS. She warns, however, that the amount will be limited at first and will be rolled out over a period of several months. It will not be safe to return to normal life until vaccinations end, as the COVID vaccine is a series of two injections that need to be completed in order to be protected.

Summary:

7,090 new cases;

72,344 active cases;

92 new deaths;

2,741 total deaths;

2;277 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 7,090 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 6,429 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 72,344 active cases (22.3%) out of 323,848 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 92 new deaths, far above the seven-day average of 49 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,741.

The patients recovered in about 76.8% of all cases (248,700 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 3 new people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 2,27 hospitalized patients, of which 431 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The seven-day average of positive tests reached 35.4%, a slight dip from the day before.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 846 new cases have brought the total cases to 57,331. The 7-day average in the county is 888.

Milwaukee County Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 657 deaths. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (165), Racine (140), Brown (122), Kenosha (109), Outagamie (106), Marathon (101), Winnebago (93), Waupaca (75), Dane (64), Rock (60), Washington (59), Dodge (54), Grant (53), Sheboygan (48), Eau Claire (45), Walworth (44), Shawano (42), Chippewa (41), Fond du Lac (35), Barron (34), Jefferson (33), La Crosse (31), Ozaukee (31), Portage (30) and Clark (30).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,235 tests daily spread across 131 labs. An additional 19 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

864 | 6

Ashland

525 | 7

Barron

2754 | 34

Bayfield

563 | 6

Brown

20088 | 122

Buffalo

601 | 3

Burnett

578 | 7

Calumet

3637 | 21

Chippewa

3693 | 41

Clark

1741 | 30

Columbia

2796 | 10

Crawford

710 | 4

Dane

22930 | 64

Dodge

6909 | 54

Door

1414 | 10

Douglas

1405 | 1

Dunn

2116 | 4

Eau Claire

6251 | 45

Florence

274 |11

Fond du Lac

7302 | 35

Forest

662 | 14

Grant

2994 | 53

Green

1421 | 5

Green Lake

1063 | 5

Iowa

1030 | 4

Iron

305 | 6

Jackson

1293 | 4

Jefferson

4392 | 33

Juneau

1631 | 6

Kenosha

7711 | 109

Kewaunee

1456 | 14

La Crosse

6641 | 31

Lafayette

940 | 2

Langlade

1390 | 22

Lincoln

1581 | 16

Manitowoc

4171 | 29

Marathon

8284 | 101

Marinette

2549 | 24

Marquette

935 | 7

Menominee

507 | 2

Milwaukee

57331 | 657

Monroe

1992 | 11

Oconto

2838 | 23

Oneida

1965 | 24

Outagamie

12360 | 106

Ozaukee

3898 | 31

Pepin

367 | 2

Pierce

1553 | 10

Polk

1629 | 4

Portage

4081 | 30

Price

598 | 3

Racine

11823 | 140

Richland

733 | 10

Rock

8007 | 60

Rusk

631 | 5

Sauk

2980 | 11

Sawyer

685 | 5

Shawano

3372 | 42

Sheboygan

7635 | 48

St. Croix

3526 | 18

Taylor

903 | 11

Trempealeau

1865 | 8

Vernon

873 | 7

Vilas

1016 | 11

Walworth

5018 | 44

Washburn

483 | 2

Washington

7215 | 59

Waukesha

20169 | 165

Waupaca

3385 | 75

Waushara

1617 | 7

Winnebago

11970 | 93

Wood

3223 | 17

