Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another 38 Deaths

Summary:
- 624 new cases;
- 10,312 active cases;
- 38 new deaths;
- 6,204 total deaths;
- 411 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 624 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 754 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 38 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,204. The state averaged 16 deaths in the past seven days.
There are 10,312 active cases (1.9%) out of 556,332 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97% of all cases (539,657 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 411 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 117 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 87 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,149. The 7-day average in the county is 114. Milwaukee County reported 26 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,214 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (467), Racine (314), Kenosha (289), Dane (264), Brown (203), Outagamie (187), Winnebago (179), Marathon (171), Dodge (154), Rock (151), Washington (129), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (124), Waupaca (110), Eau Claire (104), Chippewa (90), Fond du Lac (89), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), La Crosse (75), Barron (74), Ozaukee (73), Wood (72) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1554 | 11
Ashland
1167 | 16
Barron
5256 | 74
Bayfield
1061 | 18
Brown
29961 | 203
Buffalo
1308 | 7
Burnett
1158 | 23
Calumet
5404 | 41
Chippewa
6976 | 90
Clark
3142 | 57
Columbia
4960 | 50
Crawford
1659 | 17
Dane
39346 | 264
Dodge
11322 | 154
Door
2395 | 19
Douglas
3641 | 23
Dunn
4200 | 26
Eau Claire
10871 | 104
Florence
431 | 12
Fond du Lac
11822 | 89
Forest
919 | 23
Grant
4603 | 79
Green
2982 | 16
Green Lake
1518 | 18
Iowa
1834 | 9
Iron
519 | 19
Jackson
2573 | 23
Jefferson
7776 | 76
Juneau
2960 | 19
Kenosha
14633 | 289
Kewaunee
2404 | 27
La Crosse
12059 | 75
Lafayette
1418 | 7
Langlade
1920 | 31
Lincoln
2870 | 56
Manitowoc
7162 | 61
Marathon
13512 | 171
Marinette
3959 | 61
Marquette
1296 | 21
Menominee
792 | 11
Milwaukee
97149 | 1214
Monroe
4237 | 30
Oconto
4232 | 47
Oneida
3310 | 64
Outagamie
18949 | 187
Ozaukee
7543 | 73
Pepin
798 | 7
Pierce
3416 | 33
Polk
3789 | 44
Portage
6372 | 63
Price
1133 | 7
Racine
20147 | 314
Richland
1265 | 13
Rock
14213 | 151
Rusk
1241 | 16
Sauk
5185 | 39
Sawyer
1468 | 20
Shawano
4554 | 70
Sheboygan
12698 | 125
St. Croix
6271 | 42
Taylor
1784 | 20
Trempealeau
3367 | 36
Vernon
1800 | 36
Vilas
2068 | 36
Walworth
8752 | 124
Washburn
1272 | 18
Washington
13603 | 129
Waukesha
40091 | 467
Waupaca
4723 | 110
Waushara
2086 | 28
Winnebago
16850 | 179
Wood
6623 | 72