Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another 38 Deaths

Summary:

624 new cases;

10,312 active cases;

38 new deaths;

6,204 total deaths;

411 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 624 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 754 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 38 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,204. The state averaged 16 deaths in the past seven days.

There are 10,312 active cases (1.9%) out of 556,332 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97% of all cases (539,657 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 411 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 117 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 87 new cases have brought the total cases to 97,149. The 7-day average in the county is 114. Milwaukee County reported 26 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,214 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (467), Racine (314), Kenosha (289), Dane (264), Brown (203), Outagamie (187), Winnebago (179), Marathon (171), Dodge (154), Rock (151), Washington (129), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (124), Waupaca (110), Eau Claire (104), Chippewa (90), Fond du Lac (89), Grant (79), Jefferson (76), La Crosse (75), Barron (74), Ozaukee (73), Wood (72) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1554 | 11

Ashland

1167 | 16

Barron

5256 | 74

Bayfield

1061 | 18

Brown

29961 | 203

Buffalo

1308 | 7

Burnett

1158 | 23

Calumet

5404 | 41

Chippewa

6976 | 90

Clark

3142 | 57

Columbia

4960 | 50

Crawford

1659 | 17

Dane

39346 | 264

Dodge

11322 | 154

Door

2395 | 19

Douglas

3641 | 23

Dunn

4200 | 26

Eau Claire

10871 | 104

Florence

431 | 12

Fond du Lac

11822 | 89

Forest

919 | 23

Grant

4603 | 79

Green

2982 | 16

Green Lake

1518 | 18

Iowa

1834 | 9

Iron

519 | 19

Jackson

2573 | 23

Jefferson

7776 | 76

Juneau

2960 | 19

Kenosha

14633 | 289

Kewaunee

2404 | 27

La Crosse

12059 | 75

Lafayette

1418 | 7

Langlade

1920 | 31

Lincoln

2870 | 56

Manitowoc

7162 | 61

Marathon

13512 | 171

Marinette

3959 | 61

Marquette

1296 | 21

Menominee

792 | 11

Milwaukee

97149 | 1214

Monroe

4237 | 30

Oconto

4232 | 47

Oneida

3310 | 64

Outagamie

18949 | 187

Ozaukee

7543 | 73

Pepin

798 | 7

Pierce

3416 | 33

Polk

3789 | 44

Portage

6372 | 63

Price

1133 | 7

Racine

20147 | 314

Richland

1265 | 13

Rock

14213 | 151

Rusk

1241 | 16

Sauk

5185 | 39

Sawyer

1468 | 20

Shawano

4554 | 70

Sheboygan

12698 | 125

St. Croix

6271 | 42

Taylor

1784 | 20

Trempealeau

3367 | 36

Vernon

1800 | 36

Vilas

2068 | 36

Walworth

8752 | 124

Washburn

1272 | 18

Washington

13603 | 129

Waukesha

40091 | 467

Waupaca

4723 | 110

Waushara

2086 | 28

Winnebago

16850 | 179

Wood

6623 | 72