Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports No New Deaths

Summary:
- 502 new cases;
- 6,470 active cases;
- 0 new deaths;
- 6,524 total deaths;
- 258 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 502 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 363 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 0 new deaths, bringing the seven-day average deaths down to 8 and the total death toll to 6,524.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 6,470 active cases (1.1%) out of 568,352 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (555,199 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 258 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 67 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 50 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,865. The 7-day average in the county is 55. Milwaukee County reported 0 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,250 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (489), Racine (325), Kenosha (301), Dane (280), Brown (225), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (184), Marathon (182), Rock (162), Dodge (158), Washington (137), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (130), Jefferson (110), Waupaca (113), Eau Claire (105), Fond du Lac (98), Chippewa (93), Grant (82), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (76) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1597 | 10
Ashland
1179 | 16
Barron
5450 | 76
Bayfield
1060 | 19
Brown
30358 | 225
Buffalo
1322 | 7
Burnett
1212 | 23
Calumet
5503 | 43
Chippewa
7101 | 93
Clark
3160 | 59
Columbia
5089 | 54
Crawford
1667 | 17
Dane
41136 | 280
Dodge
11488 | 158
Door
2434 | 20
Douglas
3665 | 28
Dunn
4292 | 30
Eau Claire
11084 | 105
Florence
422 | 12
Fond du Lac
11984 | 98
Forest
928 | 23
Grant
4683 | 82
Green
3225 | 17
Green Lake
1524 | 18
Iowa
1897 | 10
Iron
555 | 21
Jackson
2583 | 27
Jefferson
7945 | 110
Juneau
3009 | 19
Kenosha
14863 | 301
Kewaunee
2392 | 26
La Crosse
12278 | 80
Lafayette
1473 | 6
Langlade
1938 | 32
Lincoln
2919 | 58
Manitowoc
7281 | 66
Marathon
13723 | 182
Marinette
3981 | 63
Marquette
1316 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
98865 | 1250
Monroe
4346 | 34
Oconto
4297 | 48
Oneida
3429 | 69
Outagamie
19498 | 197
Ozaukee
7692 | 80
Pepin
807 | 7
Pierce
3517 | 33
Polk
3990 | 46
Portage
6516 | 64
Price
1174 | 7
Racine
20439 | 325
Richland
1294 | 15
Rock
14532 | 162
Rusk
1269 | 16
Sauk
5350 | 43
Sawyer
1538 | 22
Shawano
4614 | 70
Sheboygan
13024 | 133
St. Croix
6492 | 44
Taylor
1772 | 21
Trempealeau
3413 | 37
Vernon
1850 | 38
Vilas
2167 | 38
Walworth
8908 | 130
Washburn
1311 | 18
Washington
13890 | 137
Waukesha
41078 | 489
Waupaca
4762 | 113
Waushara
2114 | 32
Winnebago
17193 | 184
Wood
6700 | 76