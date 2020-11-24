Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Record-breaking 104 New Deaths in One Day

Summary:
- 6,202 new cases;
- 75,893 active cases;
- 104 new deaths;
- 3,115 total deaths;
- 1,986 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,202 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,732 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 75,893 active cases (20.9%) out of 363,973 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 104 new deaths, the highest since the pandemic began, after a week of sharply decreasing daily deaths. The total death toll is now 3,115.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 78.3% of all cases (284,903 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that hospital admissions have been trending down, bringing the total to 1,986 hospitalized patients, of which 436 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 936 new cases have brought the total cases to 63,507. The 7-day average in the county is 882.
Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 720 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (182), Racine (162), Kenosha (131), Brown (129), Outagamie (115), Marathon (113), Winnebago (104), Waupaca (78), Dane (77), Rock (74), Dodge (70), Washington (65), Grant (59), Eau Claire (56), Sheboygan (51), Walworth (48), Chippewa (48), Fond du Lac (46) and Shawano (46).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,495 tests daily spread across 132 labs. An additional 18 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
996 | 6
Ashland
613 | 8
Barron
3345 | 38
Bayfield
626 | 9
Brown
21748 | 129
Buffalo
741 | 4
Burnett
718 | 11
Calumet
3928 | 25
Chippewa
4376 | 47
Clark
2004 | 34
Columbia
3204 | 10
Crawford
856 | 7
Dane
25755 | 77
Dodge
7840 | 70
Door
1537 | 11
Douglas
1822 | 1
Dunn
2494 | 9
Eau Claire
7336 | 56
Florence
296 | 11
Fond du Lac
8038 | 46
Forest
702 | 16
Grant
3260 | 59
Green
1565 | 5
Green Lake
1137 | 5
Iowa
1220 | 4
Iron
336 | 8
Jackson
1596 | 4
Jefferson
4993 | 33
Juneau
1812 | 7
Kenosha
8761 | 131
Kewaunee
1594 | 15
La Crosse
7500 | 33
Lafayette
1032 | 3
Langlade
1474 | 25
Lincoln
1815 | 25
Manitowoc
4648 | 35
Marathon
9140 | 113
Marinette
2794 | 26
Marquette
999 | 13
Menominee
546 | 2
Milwaukee
63507 | 720
Monroe
2365 | 12
Oconto
3014 | 24
Oneida
2174 | 29
Outagamie
13233 | 115
Ozaukee
4458 | 33
Pepin
442 | 2
Pierce
1935 | 17
Polk
1975 | 5
Portage
4446 | 36
Price
676 | 3
Racine
13371 | 162
Richland
832 | 12
Rock
8832 | 74
Rusk
797 | 6
Sauk
3317 | 17
Sawyer
826 | 7
Shawano
3563 | 46
Sheboygan
8639 | 51
St. Croix
4086 | 19
Taylor
1099 | 10
Trempealeau
2240 | 14
Vernon
1012 | 7
Vilas
1148 | 11
Walworth
5604 | 48
Washburn
606 | 2
Washington
8287 | 65
Waukesha
24447 | 182
Waupaca
3535 | 78
Waushara
1705 | 7
Winnebago
12682 | 104
Wood
3923 | 26
You can read past daily updates here.