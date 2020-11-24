Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Record-breaking 104 New Deaths in One Day

Summary:

6,202 new cases;

75,893 active cases;

104 new deaths;

3,115 total deaths;

1,986 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,202 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 5,732 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 75,893 active cases (20.9%) out of 363,973 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 104 new deaths, the highest since the pandemic began, after a week of sharply decreasing daily deaths. The total death toll is now 3,115.

The patients recovered in about 78.3% of all cases (284,903 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that hospital admissions have been trending down, bringing the total to 1,986 hospitalized patients, of which 436 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 936 new cases have brought the total cases to 63,507. The 7-day average in the county is 882.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties, with 720 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (182), Racine (162), Kenosha (131), Brown (129), Outagamie (115), Marathon (113), Winnebago (104), Waupaca (78), Dane (77), Rock (74), Dodge (70), Washington (65), Grant (59), Eau Claire (56), Sheboygan (51), Walworth (48), Chippewa (48), Fond du Lac (46) and Shawano (46).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,495 tests daily spread across 132 labs. An additional 18 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

