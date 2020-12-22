Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: States Reports 120 Deaths, the Highest Ever in Wisconsin

Just one day after reporting only 8 deaths, the lowest daily death toll since November, Wisconsin lived through its deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic, with 120 deaths Tuesday. Milwaukee County lived through its second-deadliest day on record; Milwaukee and Dane counties alone reported 64 deaths Tuesday.
Summary:
- 2,403 new cases;
- 34,862 active cases;
- 120 new deaths;
- 4,545 total deaths;
- 1,274 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,403 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,659 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 34,862 active cases (7.6%) out of 461,015 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 120 new deaths, far above the seven-day average of 60 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,545.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 91.5% of all cases (421,506 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,274 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 281 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 402 new cases have brought the total cases to 81,526. The 7-day average in the county is 465. Milwaukee County reported 37 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 942 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (310), Racine (239), Kenosha (202), Dane (163), Brown (160), Outagamie (153), Winnebago (146), Marathon (145), Dodge (113), Rock (106), Waupaca (95), Washington (93), Sheboygan (87), Walworth (82), Grant (77), Eau Claire (70), Chippewa (65) and Fond du Lac (61).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1258 | 10
Ashland
960 | 14
Barron
4292 | 54
Bayfield
886 | 17
Brown
25317 | 160
Buffalo
940 | 6
Burnett
966 | 16
Calumet
4543 | 34
Chippewa
5666 | 65
Clark
2668 | 47
Columbia
4040 | 27
Crawford
1517 | 11
Dane
31867 | 163
Dodge
10085 | 113
Door
1905 | 13
Douglas
2907 | 16
Dunn
3327 | 21
Eau Claire
8857 | 70
Florence
391 | 12
Fond du Lac
10028 | 61
Forest
813 | 21
Grant
3982 | 77
Green
2160 | 8
Green Lake
1361 | 10
Iowa
1604 | 5
Iron
410 | 13
Jackson
2244 | 13
Jefferson
6310 | 53
Juneau
2345 | 9
Kenosha
11693 | 202
Kewaunee
1972 | 23
La Crosse
9608 | 53
Lafayette
1198 | 5
Langlade
1739 | 30
Lincoln
2333 | 39
Manitowoc
5822 | 50
Marathon
11410 | 145
Marinette
3451 | 39
Marquette
1127 | 17
Menominee
690 | 10
Milwaukee
81526 | 942
Monroe
3274 | 21
Oconto
3625 | 37
Oneida
2718 | 47
Outagamie
15557 | 153
Ozaukee
5918 | 47
Pepin
612 | 5
Pierce
2793 | 25
Polk
2873 | 22
Portage
5326 | 45
Price
893 | 4
Racine
16636 | 239
Richland
1031 | 13
Rock
11529 | 106
Rusk
1067 | 11
Sauk
4282 | 27
Sawyer
1143 | 10
Shawano
4050 | 54
Sheboygan
10914 | 87
St. Croix
5283 | 27
Taylor
1534 | 13
Trempealeau
2858 | 26
Vernon
1419 | 22
Vilas
1531 | 21
Walworth
7329 | 82
Washburn
972 | 11
Washington
10989 | 93
Waukesha
32697 | 310
Waupaca
4015 | 95
Waushara
1883 | 14
Winnebago
14701 | 146
Wood
5345 | 38