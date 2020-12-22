Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: States Reports 120 Deaths, the Highest Ever in Wisconsin

Just one day after reporting only 8 deaths, the lowest daily death toll since November, Wisconsin lived through its deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic, with 120 deaths Tuesday. Milwaukee County lived through its second-deadliest day on record; Milwaukee and Dane counties alone reported 64 deaths Tuesday.

Summary:

2,403 new cases;

34,862 active cases;

120 new deaths;

4,545 total deaths;

1,274 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,403 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,659 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 34,862 active cases (7.6%) out of 461,015 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 120 new deaths, far above the seven-day average of 60 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,545.

The patients recovered in about 91.5% of all cases (421,506 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,274 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 281 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 402 new cases have brought the total cases to 81,526. The 7-day average in the county is 465. Milwaukee County reported 37 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 942 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (310), Racine (239), Kenosha (202), Dane (163), Brown (160), Outagamie (153), Winnebago (146), Marathon (145), Dodge (113), Rock (106), Waupaca (95), Washington (93), Sheboygan (87), Walworth (82), Grant (77), Eau Claire (70), Chippewa (65) and Fond du Lac (61).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,185 tests daily spread across 135 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

