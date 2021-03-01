Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Sunday, Monday, No Additional COVID Death

Summary:
- 308 new cases;
- 7,417 active cases;
- 0 new deaths;
- 6,412 total deaths;
- 287 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 308 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 610 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported no new death. The seven-day average reached 18 deaths, and the total death toll is 6,412.
Over the weekend, there were 1,153 new cases and 13 new deaths; all the deaths occurred on Saturday, 0 on Sunday.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 7,417 active cases (1.3%) out of 564,268 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.5% of all cases (550,280 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 287 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 73 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 43 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,259. The 7-day average in the county is 90. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,237 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (482), Racine (320), Kenosha (300), Dane (273), Brown (223), Outagamie (195), Winnebago (183), Marathon (176), Rock (159), Dodge (155), Washington (134), Sheboygan (128), Walworth (127), Waupaca (112), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (93), Chippewa (92), Grant (80), La Crosse (78), Ozaukee (77), Barron (76), Wood (73) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1581 | 10
Ashland
1174 | 16
Barron
5367 | 76
Bayfield
1066 | 19
Brown
30192 | 223
Buffalo
1319 | 7
Burnett
1206 | 23
Calumet
5473 | 43
Chippewa
7044 | 92
Clark
3155 | 57
Columbia
5042 | 51
Crawford
1668 | 17
Dane
40571 | 273
Dodge
11417 | 155
Door
2418 | 20
Douglas
3675 | 26
Dunn
4264 | 28
Eau Claire
11009 | 104
Florence
434 | 12
Fond du Lac
11984 | 93
Forest
925 | 23
Grant
4651 | 80
Green
3147 | 16
Green Lake
1525 | 18
Iowa
1858 | 9
Iron
541 | 20
Jackson
2575 | 23
Jefferson
7877 | 111
Juneau
2984 | 19
Kenosha
14824 | 300
Kewaunee
2414 | 27
La Crosse
12232 | 78
Lafayette
1463 | 7
Langlade
1934 | 32
Lincoln
2909 | 58
Manitowoc
7239 | 64
Marathon
13692 | 176
Marinette
3981 | 63
Marquette
1307 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
98259 | 1237
Monroe
4318 | 31
Oconto
4263 | 48
Oneida
3381 | 67
Outagamie
19287 | 195
Ozaukee
7633 | 77
Pepin
806 | 7
Pierce
3477 | 33
Polk
3927 | 44
Portage
6477 | 64
Price
1157 | 7
Racine
20347 | 320
Richland
1288 | 14
Rock
14405 | 159
Rusk
1253 | 16
Sauk
5287 | 41
Sawyer
1517 | 21
Shawano
4593 | 70
Sheboygan
12914 | 128
St. Croix
6394 | 43
Taylor
1800 | 21
Trempealeau
3393 | 36
Vernon
1831 | 36
Vilas
2140 | 36
Walworth
8837 | 127
Washburn
1295 | 18
Washington
13753 | 134
Waukesha
40653 | 482
Waupaca
4792 | 112
Waushara
2098 | 31
Winnebago
17060 | 183
Wood
6701 | 73