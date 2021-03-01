Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Sunday, Monday, No Additional COVID Death

Summary:

308 new cases;

7,417 active cases;

0 new deaths;

6,412 total deaths;

287 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 308 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 610 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported no new death. The seven-day average reached 18 deaths, and the total death toll is 6,412.

Over the weekend, there were 1,153 new cases and 13 new deaths; all the deaths occurred on Saturday, 0 on Sunday.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 7,417 active cases (1.3%) out of 564,268 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.5% of all cases (550,280 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 287 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 73 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 43 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,259. The 7-day average in the county is 90. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,237 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (482), Racine (320), Kenosha (300), Dane (273), Brown (223), Outagamie (195), Winnebago (183), Marathon (176), Rock (159), Dodge (155), Washington (134), Sheboygan (128), Walworth (127), Waupaca (112), Jefferson (111), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (93), Chippewa (92), Grant (80), La Crosse (78), Ozaukee (77), Barron (76), Wood (73) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1581 | 10

Ashland

1174 | 16

Barron

5367 | 76

Bayfield

1066 | 19

Brown

30192 | 223

Buffalo

1319 | 7

Burnett

1206 | 23

Calumet

5473 | 43

Chippewa

7044 | 92

Clark

3155 | 57

Columbia

5042 | 51

Crawford

1668 | 17

Dane

40571 | 273

Dodge

11417 | 155

Door

2418 | 20

Douglas

3675 | 26

Dunn

4264 | 28

Eau Claire

11009 | 104

Florence

434 | 12

Fond du Lac

11984 | 93

Forest

925 | 23

Grant

4651 | 80

Green

3147 | 16

Green Lake

1525 | 18

Iowa

1858 | 9

Iron

541 | 20

Jackson

2575 | 23

Jefferson

7877 | 111

Juneau

2984 | 19

Kenosha

14824 | 300

Kewaunee

2414 | 27

La Crosse

12232 | 78

Lafayette

1463 | 7

Langlade

1934 | 32

Lincoln

2909 | 58

Manitowoc

7239 | 64

Marathon

13692 | 176

Marinette

3981 | 63

Marquette

1307 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

98259 | 1237

Monroe

4318 | 31

Oconto

4263 | 48

Oneida

3381 | 67

Outagamie

19287 | 195

Ozaukee

7633 | 77

Pepin

806 | 7

Pierce

3477 | 33

Polk

3927 | 44

Portage

6477 | 64

Price

1157 | 7

Racine

20347 | 320

Richland

1288 | 14

Rock

14405 | 159

Rusk

1253 | 16

Sauk

5287 | 41

Sawyer

1517 | 21

Shawano

4593 | 70

Sheboygan

12914 | 128

St. Croix

6394 | 43

Taylor

1800 | 21

Trempealeau

3393 | 36

Vernon

1831 | 36

Vilas

2140 | 36

Walworth

8837 | 127

Washburn

1295 | 18

Washington

13753 | 134

Waukesha

40653 | 482

Waupaca

4792 | 112

Waushara

2098 | 31

Winnebago

17060 | 183

Wood

6701 | 73