Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Testing Slows at Milwaukee County's COVID-19 Community Testing Sites

Last week, 636 COVID-19 tests were performed at Milwaukee County's south side testing site at UMOS. 254 tests were performed at the new testing site on the north side in the parking lot of Custer Stadium. These weekly numbers are down significantly from when the sites opened about a month ago.

Nine new deaths have been reported bringing the statewide total to 703; 3 percent of known cases result in death.

There are at least 275 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the lowest amount we've seen since April 3. 13.4 percent of cases result in hospitalization.

There are at least 100 individuals in ICU with COVID-19. 36.4 percent of hospitalized patients end up in the ICU.

266 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 23,198.

City of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in a press briefing Tuesday that the Wisconsin National Guard performed just 890 COVID-19 tests last week between the two community testing sites at UMOS and in the parking lot of Custer Stadium.

When the community testing sites opened a month ago, the two sites were handling over 1,000 tests in a day. Mayor Barrett, along with county health officials on the call, reinforced the point that anyone experiencing symptoms or believed to come in contact with someone that has tested positive should seek a test.

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

This is particularly important in a time period when many people are exercising their right to protest in large groups as part of the demonstrations that have been held across the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 266 new positive test results for COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 23,198 cases.

There are currently 5,372 active cases within the state or about 23 percent of all cases. This is down from yesterday's active cases of over 5,400. The patient has been deemed as recovered in 17,122 of the cases or about 74 percent of all cases. Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive.

The state reported the loss of nine additional lives as a result of COVID-19 bringing the statewide total to 703. Two weeks ago, there was a clear spike in deaths with as many as 22 reported in a day and a total of 90 in a seven day period from May 27-June 2. In the past week, about half as many deaths were reported.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases. Hospitalizations continue to fall, which is a good sign.

There are currently 275 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 122 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure is trending in the right direction. 192 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

100 of the state's 275 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (36.4 percent). This is unchanged from yesterday. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

Testing is back up today 11,149 after falling down to 6,255 on Monday.

The state has 66 active labs with a daily capacity of 16,668 tests.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 2.4 percent, which is up from yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 8 Ashland: 3 Barron: 26 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,492 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 3 Calumet: 87 Chippewa: 63 Clark: 51 Columbia: 58 Crawford: 27 Dane: 980 Dodge: 424 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 138 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 272 Forest: 34 Grant: 107 Green: 77 Green Lake: 24 Iowa: 17 Iron: 2 Jackson: 21 Jefferson: 161 Juneau: 25 Kenosha: 1,374 Kewaunee: 39 La Crosse: 132 Lafayette: 43 Langlade: 6 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 48 Marathon: 83 Marinette: 40 Marquette: 9 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 9,658 Monroe: 36 Oconto: 45 Oneida: 17 Outagamie: 345 Ozaukee: 199 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 57 Polk: 36 Portage: 82 Price: 2 Racine: 2,033 Richland: 14 Rock: 761 Rusk: 10 Sauk: 87 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 64 Sheboygan: 166 St. Croix: 116 Taylor: 5 Trempealeau: 71 Vernon: 24 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 480 Washburn: 3 Washington: 296 Waukesha: 928 Waupaca: 80 Waushara: 20 Winnebago: 537 Wood: 23 Total: 23,198 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 2 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 39 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 30 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 37 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 352 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 15 Polk: 1 Racine: 55 Richland: 4 Rock: 22 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 Walworth: 17 Washington: 11 Waukesha: 35 Waupaca: 4 Winnebago: 9 Wood: 1 Total: 703

