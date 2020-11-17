Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: The Seven-day Average Reached 36.4%

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

Summary:

4,389 new cases;

70,205 active cases;

12 new deaths;

2,649 total deaths;

2,274 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,389 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 6,426 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 70,205 active cases (22.1%) out of 316,758 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 12 new deaths, far less than the seven-day average of 46 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,649.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

The patients recovered in about 77% of all cases (243,841 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 178 new people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 2,274 hospitalized patients, of which 456 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The seven-day average of positive tests reached 36.4%, the highest level on record.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 567 new cases have brought the total cases to 56,485. The 7-day average in the county is 922.

Milwaukee County Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 643. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (163), Racine (140), Brown (121), Kenosha (109), Outagamie (100), Marathon (96), Winnebago (91), Waupaca (71), Dane (61), Rock (60), Washington (58), Dodge (53), Grant (52), Sheboygan (43), Walworth (43), Eau Claire (42), Shawano (41), Chippewa (41), Fond du Lac (34), Portage (30), Barron (30), Jefferson (30) and La Crosse (30).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,234 tests daily spread across 130 labs. An additional 19 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams 852 | 6

Ashland 514 | 6

Barron 2,721 | 30

Bayfield 543 | 6

Brown 19,865 | 121

Buffalo 583 | 3

Burnett 547 | 7

Calumet 3,586 | 21

Chippewa 3,580 | 41

Clark 1,697 | 24

Columbia 2,767 | 10

Crawford 687 | 4

Dane 22,223 | 61

Dodge 6,778 | 53

Door 1,396 | 10

Douglas 1,352 | 1

Dunn 2,063 | 3

Eau Claire 6,149 | 42

Florence 273 | 11

Fond du Lac 7,096 | 34

Forest 645 | 12

Grant 2,933 | 52

Green 1,407 | 5

Green Lake 1,062 | 4

Iowa 976 | 4

Iron 299 | 5

Jackson 1,262 | 3

Jefferson 4,279 | 30

Juneau 1,610 | 6

Kenosha 7,510 | 109

Kewaunee 1,435 | 13

La Crosse 6,449 | 30

Lafayette 924 | 2

Langlade 1,379 | 21

Lincoln 1,560 | 16

Manitowoc 4,100 | 29

Marathon 8,200 | 96

Marinette 2,525 | 22

Marquette 932 | 7

Menominee 497 | 2

Milwaukee 56,485 | 643

Monroe 1,959 | 11

Oconto 2,804 | 21

Oneida 1,924 | 22

Outagamie 12,254 | 100

Ozaukee 3,835 | 29

Pepin 359 | 1

Pierce 1,514 | 9

Polk 1,582 | 4

Portage 4,069 | 30

Price 582 | 3

Racine 11,393 | 140

Richland 726 | 10

Rock 7,897 | 60

Rusk 617 | 5

Sauk 2,964 | 10

Sawyer 660 | 5

Shawano 3,345 | 41

Sheboygan 7,225 | 43

St. Croix 3,447 | 18

Taylor 883 | 10

Trempealeau 1,745 | 7

Vernon 855 | 5

Vilas 990 | 9

Walworth 4,812 | 43

Washburn 467 | 2

Washington 7,065 | 58

Waukesha 19,074 | 163

Waupaca 3,347 | 71

Waushara 1601 | 6

Winnebago 11,880 | 91

Wood 3,142 | 17

