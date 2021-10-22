Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Under 1,000 Hospitalized Patients, 2,016 New Cases

Summary:

2,016 new cases;

1 new death; 13 total added to the system

8,342 total deaths;

972 hospitalized patients, 310 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,016 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,817 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 3,369 new confirmed cases, with an average of 3,310 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were one new death, but 13 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,342. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 234 new confirmed cases reported and have been 136,236 total cases in the county since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 214 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, raising the death toll to 1,537 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.