Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Under 1,000 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

814 new cases;

No new deaths; 3 total added to the system

8,378 total deaths;

926 hospitalized patients, 278 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 814 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,822 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 3,211 new confirmed cases, with an average of 3,899 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no deaths, but 3 more deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,378. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 104 new confirmed cases reported and have been 136,747 total cases in the county since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 185 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,537 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.