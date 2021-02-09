Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Weekly Average New Infections Falls Below 1,000

Summary:
- 681 new cases;
- 13,454 active cases;
- 39 new deaths;
- 6,094 total deaths;
- 525 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 681 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 970 new cases per day in the last week, the lowest it has been since September.
The state reported 39 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 22 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,094.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 13,454 active cases (2.4%) out of 551,050 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 96.5% of all cases (531,343 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 525 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 133 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 105 new cases have brought the total cases to 96,349. The 7-day average in the county is 156. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,180 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (460), Racine (308), Kenosha (282), Dane (264), Brown (199), Outagamie (186), Winnebago (175), Marathon (170), Dodge (154), Rock (148), Washington (126), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (122), Waupaca (108), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (88), Chippewa (86), Grant (79), La Crosse (75), Jefferson (74), Barron (73), Ozaukee (72) and Wood (71).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1533 | 11
Ashland
1162 | 16
Barron
5195 | 73
Bayfield
1055 | 18
Brown
29710 | 199
Buffalo
1292 | 7
Burnett
1130 | 23
Calumet
5341 | 39
Chippewa
6922 | 86
Clark
3128 | 56
Columbia
4916 | 46
Crawford
1646 | 17
Dane
38807 | 264
Dodge
11261 | 154
Door
2377 | 18
Douglas
3629 | 23
Dunn
4137 | 26
Eau Claire
10788 | 104
Florence
430 | 12
Fond du Lac
11721 | 88
Forest
914 | 22
Grant
4560 | 79
Green
2862 | 15
Green Lake
1511 | 17
Iowa
1821 | 9
Iron
497 | 19
Jackson
2557 | 22
Jefferson
7701 | 74
Juneau
2929 | 18
Kenosha
14494 | 282
Kewaunee
2388 | 27
La Crosse
11945 | 75
Lafayette
1395 | 7
Langlade
1908 | 31
Lincoln
2847 | 56
Manitowoc
7083 | 61
Marathon
13411 | 170
Marinette
3937 | 61
Marquette
1289 | 21
Menominee
791 | 11
Milwaukee
96349 | 1180
Monroe
4169 | 30
Oconto
4197 | 47
Oneida
3268 | 62
Outagamie
18756 | 186
Ozaukee
7473 | 72
Pepin
784 | 7
Pierce
3387 | 33
Polk
3703 | 42
Portage
6297 | 60
Price
1122 | 7
Racine
20032 | 308
Richland
1248 | 13
Rock
14007 | 148
Rusk
1238 | 16
Sauk
5152 | 37
Sawyer
1441 | 19
Shawano
4539 | 69
Sheboygan
12574 | 125
St. Croix
6224 | 42
Taylor
1770 | 20
Trempealeau
3329 | 36
Vernon
1782 | 35
Vilas
2028 | 35
Walworth
8701 | 122
Washburn
1256 | 18
Washington
13477 | 126
Waukesha
39708 | 460
Waupaca
4680 | 108
Waushara
2073 | 28
Winnebago
16718 | 175
Wood
6548 | 71