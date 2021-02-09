Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Weekly Average New Infections Falls Below 1,000

Summary:

681 new cases;

13,454 active cases;

39 new deaths;

6,094 total deaths;

525 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 681 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 970 new cases per day in the last week, the lowest it has been since September.

The state reported 39 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 22 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,094.

There are 13,454 active cases (2.4%) out of 551,050 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 96.5% of all cases (531,343 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 525 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 133 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 105 new cases have brought the total cases to 96,349. The 7-day average in the county is 156. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,180 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (460), Racine (308), Kenosha (282), Dane (264), Brown (199), Outagamie (186), Winnebago (175), Marathon (170), Dodge (154), Rock (148), Washington (126), Sheboygan (125), Walworth (122), Waupaca (108), Eau Claire (104), Fond du Lac (88), Chippewa (86), Grant (79), La Crosse (75), Jefferson (74), Barron (73), Ozaukee (72) and Wood (71).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1533 | 11

Ashland

1162 | 16

Barron

5195 | 73

Bayfield

1055 | 18

Brown

29710 | 199

Buffalo

1292 | 7

Burnett

1130 | 23

Calumet

5341 | 39

Chippewa

6922 | 86

Clark

3128 | 56

Columbia

4916 | 46

Crawford

1646 | 17

Dane

38807 | 264

Dodge

11261 | 154

Door

2377 | 18

Douglas

3629 | 23

Dunn

4137 | 26

Eau Claire

10788 | 104

Florence

430 | 12

Fond du Lac

11721 | 88

Forest

914 | 22

Grant

4560 | 79

Green

2862 | 15

Green Lake

1511 | 17

Iowa

1821 | 9

Iron

497 | 19

Jackson

2557 | 22

Jefferson

7701 | 74

Juneau

2929 | 18

Kenosha

14494 | 282

Kewaunee

2388 | 27

La Crosse

11945 | 75

Lafayette

1395 | 7

Langlade

1908 | 31

Lincoln

2847 | 56

Manitowoc

7083 | 61

Marathon

13411 | 170

Marinette

3937 | 61

Marquette

1289 | 21

Menominee

791 | 11

Milwaukee

96349 | 1180

Monroe

4169 | 30

Oconto

4197 | 47

Oneida

3268 | 62

Outagamie

18756 | 186

Ozaukee

7473 | 72

Pepin

784 | 7

Pierce

3387 | 33

Polk

3703 | 42

Portage

6297 | 60

Price

1122 | 7

Racine

20032 | 308

Richland

1248 | 13

Rock

14007 | 148

Rusk

1238 | 16

Sauk

5152 | 37

Sawyer

1441 | 19

Shawano

4539 | 69

Sheboygan

12574 | 125

St. Croix

6224 | 42

Taylor

1770 | 20

Trempealeau

3329 | 36

Vernon

1782 | 35

Vilas

2028 | 35

Walworth

8701 | 122

Washburn

1256 | 18

Washington

13477 | 126

Waukesha

39708 | 460

Waupaca

4680 | 108

Waushara

2073 | 28

Winnebago

16718 | 175

Wood

6548 | 71