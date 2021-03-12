Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Weekly Average of Deaths Hits Lowest Point Since September

Summary:

550 new cases;

6,369 active cases;

1 new deaths;

6,525 total deaths;

233 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 550 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 392 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 1 new death, bringing the seven-day average of deaths to 7, its lowest point since September.The total death toll is now 6,525.

There are 6,369 active cases (1.1%) out of 568,902 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (555,849 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 233 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 55 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 74 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,939. The 7-day average in the county is 53. Milwaukee County reported no new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,250 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (489), Racine (325), Kenosha (301), Dane (280), Brown (225), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (184), Marathon (182), Rock (162), Dodge (159), Washington (137), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (131), Jefferson (110), Waupaca (113), Eau Claire (106), Fond du Lac (98), Chippewa (93), Grant (82), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (76) and Shawano (70).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name

Cases | Deaths

Adams

1601 | 10

Ashland

1181 | 16

Barron

5455 | 76

Bayfield

1061 | 19

Brown

30375 | 225

Buffalo

1322 | 7

Burnett

1217 | 23

Calumet

5508 | 43

Chippewa

7110 | 93

Clark

3160 | 59

Columbia

5094 | 54

Crawford

1668 | 17

Dane

41207 | 280

Dodge

11498 | 159

Door

2438 | 20

Douglas

3665 | 28

Dunn

4296 | 30

Eau Claire

11084 | 106

Florence

422 | 12

Fond du Lac

11987 | 98

Forest

927 | 23

Grant

4689 | 82

Green

3234 | 17

Green Lake

1524 | 18

Iowa

1907 | 10

Iron

557 | 21

Jackson

2583 | 27

Jefferson

7951 | 110

Juneau

3013 | 19

Kenosha

14879 | 301

Kewaunee

2384 | 24

La Crosse

12284 | 80

Lafayette

1478 | 6

Langlade

1938 | 32

Lincoln

2924 | 58

Manitowoc

7289 | 66

Marathon

13737 | 182

Marinette

3981 | 63

Marquette

1320 | 21

Menominee

795 | 11

Milwaukee

98939 | 1250

Monroe

4352 | 34

Oconto

4299 | 48

Oneida

3434 | 69

Outagamie

19542 | 197

Ozaukee

7701 | 80

Pepin

808 | 7

Pierce

3520 | 33

Polk

3992 | 46

Portage

6516 | 64

Price

1174 | 7

Racine

20462 | 325

Richland

1295 | 15

Rock

14541 | 162

Rusk

1271 | 16

Sauk

5352 | 43

Sawyer

1538 | 22

Shawano

4615 | 70

Sheboygan

13040 | 133

St. Croix

6500 | 44

Taylor

1780 | 21

Trempealeau

3413 | 37

Vernon

1852 | 38

Vilas

2171 | 38

Walworth

8913 | 131

Washburn

1313 | 18

Washington

13897 | 137

Waukesha

41120 | 489

Waupaca

4777 | 113

Waushara

2115 | 32

Winnebago

17215 | 184

Wood

6702 | 76