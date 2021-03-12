Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Weekly Average of Deaths Hits Lowest Point Since September

Summary:
550 new cases;
6,369 active cases;
1 new deaths;
6,525 total deaths;
233 hospitalized patients.
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 550 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 392 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 1 new death, bringing the seven-day average of deaths to 7, its lowest point since September.The total death toll is now 6,525.
There are 6,369 active cases (1.1%) out of 568,902 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 97.7% of all cases (555,849 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 233 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 55 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 74 new cases have brought the total cases to 98,939. The 7-day average in the county is 53. Milwaukee County reported no new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,250 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (489), Racine (325), Kenosha (301), Dane (280), Brown (225), Outagamie (197), Winnebago (184), Marathon (182), Rock (162), Dodge (159), Washington (137), Sheboygan (133), Walworth (131), Jefferson (110), Waupaca (113), Eau Claire (106), Fond du Lac (98), Chippewa (93), Grant (82), La Crosse (80), Ozaukee (80), Barron (76), Wood (76) and Shawano (70).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name
Cases | Deaths
Adams
1601 | 10
Ashland
1181 | 16
Barron
5455 | 76
Bayfield
1061 | 19
Brown
30375 | 225
Buffalo
1322 | 7
Burnett
1217 | 23
Calumet
5508 | 43
Chippewa
7110 | 93
Clark
3160 | 59
Columbia
5094 | 54
Crawford
1668 | 17
Dane
41207 | 280
Dodge
11498 | 159
Door
2438 | 20
Douglas
3665 | 28
Dunn
4296 | 30
Eau Claire
11084 | 106
Florence
422 | 12
Fond du Lac
11987 | 98
Forest
927 | 23
Grant
4689 | 82
Green
3234 | 17
Green Lake
1524 | 18
Iowa
1907 | 10
Iron
557 | 21
Jackson
2583 | 27
Jefferson
7951 | 110
Juneau
3013 | 19
Kenosha
14879 | 301
Kewaunee
2384 | 24
La Crosse
12284 | 80
Lafayette
1478 | 6
Langlade
1938 | 32
Lincoln
2924 | 58
Manitowoc
7289 | 66
Marathon
13737 | 182
Marinette
3981 | 63
Marquette
1320 | 21
Menominee
795 | 11
Milwaukee
98939 | 1250
Monroe
4352 | 34
Oconto
4299 | 48
Oneida
3434 | 69
Outagamie
19542 | 197
Ozaukee
7701 | 80
Pepin
808 | 7
Pierce
3520 | 33
Polk
3992 | 46
Portage
6516 | 64
Price
1174 | 7
Racine
20462 | 325
Richland
1295 | 15
Rock
14541 | 162
Rusk
1271 | 16
Sauk
5352 | 43
Sawyer
1538 | 22
Shawano
4615 | 70
Sheboygan
13040 | 133
St. Croix
6500 | 44
Taylor
1780 | 21
Trempealeau
3413 | 37
Vernon
1852 | 38
Vilas
2171 | 38
Walworth
8913 | 131
Washburn
1313 | 18
Washington
13897 | 137
Waukesha
41120 | 489
Waupaca
4777 | 113
Waushara
2115 | 32
Winnebago
17215 | 184
Wood
6702 | 76