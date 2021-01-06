Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Wisconsin Passes 5,000 Deaths

Summary:
- 3,406 new cases;
- 27,843 active cases;
- 60 new deaths;
- 5,039 total deaths;
- 1,128 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,406 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,493 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 60 new deaths. This is the second day in a row with a mortality far above the seven-day average of 32 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,039. Pessimistic expert predictions had estimated that the state might reach 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths by January 1st, that number was reached less than a week later.
There are 27,843 active cases (5.6%) out of 494,747 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.4% of all cases (461,729 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,128 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 243 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The seven-day average of positive tests reached 32%, rising back to peak levels after a consistent decrease throughout December that saw the average of positive tests fall below 25%.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 710 new cases have brought the total cases to 87,144. The 7-day average in the county is 418. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 991 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (366), Racine (266), Kenosha (229), Dane (190), Brown (167), Outagamie (164), Marathon (161), Winnebago (157), Dodge (126), Rock (119), Walworth (103), Washington (100), Waupaca (99), Sheboygan (96), Eau Claire (80), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (70), Chippewa (67) and La Crosse (61).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 136 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1346 | 11
Ashland
1030 | 16
Barron
4585 | 58
Bayfield
949 | 18
Brown
26988 | 167
Buffalo
1041 | 7
Burnett
1016 | 21
Calumet
4777 | 35
Chippewa
6067 | 67
Clark
2866 | 53
Columbia
4342 | 33
Crawford
1569 | 12
Dane
34337 | 190
Dodge
10546 | 126
Door
2102 | 14
Douglas
3184 | 17
Dunn
3634 | 24
Eau Claire
9548 | 80
Florence
406 | 12
Fond du Lac
10685 | 70
Forest
867 | 22
Grant
4201 | 77
Green
2394 | 11
Green Lake
1408 | 10
Iowa
1709 | 8
Iron
425 | 18
Jackson
2429 | 18
Jefferson
6833 | 59
Juneau
2573 | 10
Kenosha
12774 | 229
Kewaunee
2120 | 24
La Crosse
10482 | 61
Lafayette
1262 | 5
Langlade
1819 | 30
Lincoln
2549 | 49
Manitowoc
6245 | 51
Marathon
12275 | 161
Marinette
3594 | 50
Marquette
1178 | 18
Menominee
735 | 10
Milwaukee
87144 | 991
Monroe
3593 | 25
Oconto
3872 | 41
Oneida
2869 | 47
Outagamie
16512 | 164
Ozaukee
6525 | 57
Pepin
691 | 6
Pierce
3013 | 30
Polk
3167 | 23
Portage
5700 | 53
Price
965 | 5
Racine
18168 | 266
Richland
1131 | 13
Rock
12500 | 119
Rusk
1125 | 14
Sauk
4602 | 30
Sawyer
1262 | 12
Shawano
4252 | 59
Sheboygan
11609 | 96
St. Croix
5560 | 28
Taylor
1616 | 14
Trempealeau
3058 | 30
Vernon
1582 | 30
Vilas
1648 | 21
Walworth
7890 | 103
Washburn
1062 | 15
Washington
12060 | 100
Waukesha
35313 | 366
Waupaca
4212 | 99
Waushara
1935 | 19
Winnebago
15404 | 157
Wood
5817 | 54