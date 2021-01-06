Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Wisconsin Passes 5,000 Deaths

Summary:

3,406 new cases;

27,843 active cases;

60 new deaths;

5,039 total deaths;

1,128 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,406 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,493 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 60 new deaths. This is the second day in a row with a mortality far above the seven-day average of 32 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,039. Pessimistic expert predictions had estimated that the state might reach 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths by January 1st, that number was reached less than a week later.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 27,843 active cases (5.6%) out of 494,747 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.4% of all cases (461,729 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,128 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 243 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The seven-day average of positive tests reached 32%, rising back to peak levels after a consistent decrease throughout December that saw the average of positive tests fall below 25%.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 710 new cases have brought the total cases to 87,144. The 7-day average in the county is 418. Milwaukee County reported 3 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 991 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (366), Racine (266), Kenosha (229), Dane (190), Brown (167), Outagamie (164), Marathon (161), Winnebago (157), Dodge (126), Rock (119), Walworth (103), Washington (100), Waupaca (99), Sheboygan (96), Eau Claire (80), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (70), Chippewa (67) and La Crosse (61).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 136 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1346 | 11

Ashland

1030 | 16

Barron

4585 | 58

Bayfield

949 | 18

Brown

26988 | 167

Buffalo

1041 | 7

Burnett

1016 | 21

Calumet

4777 | 35

Chippewa

6067 | 67

Clark

2866 | 53

Columbia

4342 | 33

Crawford

1569 | 12

Dane

34337 | 190

Dodge

10546 | 126

Door

2102 | 14

Douglas

3184 | 17

Dunn

3634 | 24

Eau Claire

9548 | 80

Florence

406 | 12

Fond du Lac

10685 | 70

Forest

867 | 22

Grant

4201 | 77

Green

2394 | 11

Green Lake

1408 | 10

Iowa

1709 | 8

Iron

425 | 18

Jackson

2429 | 18

Jefferson

6833 | 59

Juneau

2573 | 10

Kenosha

12774 | 229

Kewaunee

2120 | 24

La Crosse

10482 | 61

Lafayette

1262 | 5

Langlade

1819 | 30

Lincoln

2549 | 49

Manitowoc

6245 | 51

Marathon

12275 | 161

Marinette

3594 | 50

Marquette

1178 | 18

Menominee

735 | 10

Milwaukee

87144 | 991

Monroe

3593 | 25

Oconto

3872 | 41

Oneida

2869 | 47

Outagamie

16512 | 164

Ozaukee

6525 | 57

Pepin

691 | 6

Pierce

3013 | 30

Polk

3167 | 23

Portage

5700 | 53

Price

965 | 5

Racine

18168 | 266

Richland

1131 | 13

Rock

12500 | 119

Rusk

1125 | 14

Sauk

4602 | 30

Sawyer

1262 | 12

Shawano

4252 | 59

Sheboygan

11609 | 96

St. Croix

5560 | 28

Taylor

1616 | 14

Trempealeau

3058 | 30

Vernon

1582 | 30

Vilas

1648 | 21

Walworth

7890 | 103

Washburn

1062 | 15

Washington

12060 | 100

Waukesha

35313 | 366

Waupaca

4212 | 99

Waushara

1935 | 19

Winnebago

15404 | 157

Wood

5817 | 54