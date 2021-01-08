Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Wisconsin Passes 500,000 COVID Cases

Summary:

3,474 new cases;

29,688 active cases;

40 new deaths;

5,119 total deaths;

1,054 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,474 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total over 500,000. The state has averaged 2,715 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 40 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 36 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,119.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 29,688 active cases (5.9%) out of 502,012 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.1% of all cases (467,069 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,054 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 242 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 508 new cases have brought the total cases to 88,244. The 7-day average in the county is 441. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 993 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (372), Racine (266), Kenosha (237), Dane (203), Brown (168), Outagamie (164), Marathon (161), Winnebago (159), Dodge (126), Rock (122), Walworth (105), Washington (102), Waupaca (100), Sheboygan (96), Eau Claire (84), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (71), Chippewa (67), La Crosse (63) and Jefferson (60).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 136 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1371 | 11

Ashland

1044 | 16

Barron

4679 | 58

Bayfield

956 | 18

Brown

27311 | 168

Buffalo

1064 | 7

Burnett

1024 | 21

Calumet

4847 | 36

Chippewa

6176 | 67

Clark

2907 | 54

Columbia

4410 | 33

Crawford

1587 | 13

Dane

35008 | 203

Dodge

10637 | 126

Door

2144 | 15

Douglas

3231 | 17

Dunn

3688 | 25

Eau Claire

9682 | 84

Florence

408 | 12

Fond du Lac

10822 | 71

Forest

886 | 22

Grant

4238 | 77

Green

2423 | 10

Green Lake

1420 | 13

Iowa

1719 | 8

Iron

433 | 18

Jackson

2445 | 18

Jefferson

6968 | 60

Juneau

2631 | 11

Kenosha

12931 | 237

Kewaunee

2156 | 24

La Crosse

10593 | 63

Lafayette

1270 | 5

Langlade

1833 | 30

Lincoln

2592 | 49

Manitowoc

6368 | 54

Marathon

12404 | 161

Marinette

3633 | 51

Marquette

1190 | 20

Menominee

747 | 10

Milwaukee

88244 | 993

Monroe

3645 | 25

Oconto

3920 | 41

Oneida

2909 | 47

Outagamie

16854 | 164

Ozaukee

6623 | 58

Pepin

705 | 6

Pierce

3066 | 30

Polk

3238 | 29

Portage

5757 | 54

Price

975 | 6

Racine

18438 | 266

Richland

1153 | 13

Rock

12670 | 122

Rusk

1147 | 14

Sauk

4677 | 31

Sawyer

1280 | 16

Shawano

4294 | 58

Sheboygan

11796 | 96

St. Croix

5640 | 32

Taylor

1635 | 14

Trempealeau

3083 | 30

Vernon

1613 | 31

Vilas

1679 | 21

Walworth

8018 | 105

Washburn

1082 | 15

Washington

12262 | 102

Waukesha

36041 | 372

Waupaca

4269 | 100

Waushara

1946 | 19

Winnebago

15601 | 159

Wood

5876 | 54