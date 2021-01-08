Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Wisconsin Passes 500,000 COVID Cases

Summary:
- 3,474 new cases;
- 29,688 active cases;
- 40 new deaths;
- 5,119 total deaths;
- 1,054 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,474 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total over 500,000. The state has averaged 2,715 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 40 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 36 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 5,119.
There are 29,688 active cases (5.9%) out of 502,012 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.1% of all cases (467,069 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,054 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 242 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 508 new cases have brought the total cases to 88,244. The 7-day average in the county is 441. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 993 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (372), Racine (266), Kenosha (237), Dane (203), Brown (168), Outagamie (164), Marathon (161), Winnebago (159), Dodge (126), Rock (122), Walworth (105), Washington (102), Waupaca (100), Sheboygan (96), Eau Claire (84), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (71), Chippewa (67), La Crosse (63) and Jefferson (60).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 136 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1371 | 11
Ashland
1044 | 16
Barron
4679 | 58
Bayfield
956 | 18
Brown
27311 | 168
Buffalo
1064 | 7
Burnett
1024 | 21
Calumet
4847 | 36
Chippewa
6176 | 67
Clark
2907 | 54
Columbia
4410 | 33
Crawford
1587 | 13
Dane
35008 | 203
Dodge
10637 | 126
Door
2144 | 15
Douglas
3231 | 17
Dunn
3688 | 25
Eau Claire
9682 | 84
Florence
408 | 12
Fond du Lac
10822 | 71
Forest
886 | 22
Grant
4238 | 77
Green
2423 | 10
Green Lake
1420 | 13
Iowa
1719 | 8
Iron
433 | 18
Jackson
2445 | 18
Jefferson
6968 | 60
Juneau
2631 | 11
Kenosha
12931 | 237
Kewaunee
2156 | 24
La Crosse
10593 | 63
Lafayette
1270 | 5
Langlade
1833 | 30
Lincoln
2592 | 49
Manitowoc
6368 | 54
Marathon
12404 | 161
Marinette
3633 | 51
Marquette
1190 | 20
Menominee
747 | 10
Milwaukee
88244 | 993
Monroe
3645 | 25
Oconto
3920 | 41
Oneida
2909 | 47
Outagamie
16854 | 164
Ozaukee
6623 | 58
Pepin
705 | 6
Pierce
3066 | 30
Polk
3238 | 29
Portage
5757 | 54
Price
975 | 6
Racine
18438 | 266
Richland
1153 | 13
Rock
12670 | 122
Rusk
1147 | 14
Sauk
4677 | 31
Sawyer
1280 | 16
Shawano
4294 | 58
Sheboygan
11796 | 96
St. Croix
5640 | 32
Taylor
1635 | 14
Trempealeau
3083 | 30
Vernon
1613 | 31
Vilas
1679 | 21
Walworth
8018 | 105
Washburn
1082 | 15
Washington
12262 | 102
Waukesha
36041 | 372
Waupaca
4269 | 100
Waushara
1946 | 19
Winnebago
15601 | 159
Wood
5876 | 54