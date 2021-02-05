Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Wisconsin Passes 6,000 Deaths Threshold

Summary:

1,266 new cases;

16,038 active cases;

28 new deaths;

6,020 total deaths;

583 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,266 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,186 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 28 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 23 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,020.

There are 16,038 active cases (2.9%) out of 548,221 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 96% of all cases (526,004 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 583 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 159 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 181 new cases have brought the total cases to 95,879. The 7-day average in the county is 197. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,175 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (453), Racine (300), Kenosha (281), Dane (256), Brown (199), Outagamie (185), Winnebago (171), Marathon (170), Dodge (151), Rock (148), Washington (125), Sheboygan (123), Walworth (120), Waupaca (108), Eau Claire (101), Fond du Lac (86), Chippewa (84), Grant (79), La Crosse (74), Jefferson (73), Barron (73) and Ozaukee (72).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1523 | 11

Ashland

1157 | 16

Barron

5179 | 73

Bayfield

1052 | 18

Brown

29607 | 199

Buffalo

1288 | 7

Burnett

1119 | 23

Calumet

5326 | 39

Chippewa

6888 | 84

Clark

3120 | 56

Columbia

4893 | 46

Crawford

1644 | 17

Dane

38487 | 256

Dodge

11215 | 151

Door

2367 | 18

Douglas

3613 | 18

Dunn

4128 | 26

Eau Claire

10707 | 101

Florence

429 | 12

Fond du Lac

11651 | 86

Forest

914 | 22

Grant

4546 | 79

Green

2822 | 13

Green Lake

1507 | 17

Iowa

1811 | 9

Iron

487 | 19

Jackson

2553 | 22

Jefferson

7643 | 73

Juneau

2909 | 17

Kenosha

14405 | 281

Kewaunee

2375 | 27

La Crosse

11869 | 74

Lafayette

1385 | 7

Langlade

1903 | 31

Lincoln

2832 | 56

Manitowoc

7049 | 61

Marathon

13381 | 170

Marinette

3927 | 61

Marquette

1286 | 21

Menominee

790 | 11

Milwaukee

95879 | 1175

Monroe

4140 | 30

Oconto

4189 | 47

Oneida

3250 | 57

Outagamie

18630 | 185

Ozaukee

7422 | 72

Pepin

783 | 7

Pierce

3363 | 33

Polk

3662 | 42

Portage

6256 | 60

Price

1118 | 7

Racine

19956 | 300

Richland

1246 | 13

Rock

13948 | 148

Rusk

1234 | 16

Sauk

5126 | 37

Sawyer

1435 | 17

Shawano

4525 | 69

Sheboygan

12528 | 123

St. Croix

6189 | 41

Taylor

1766 | 20

Trempealeau

3303 | 36

Vernon

1765 | 34

Vilas

2009 | 32

Walworth

8671 | 120

Washburn

1249 | 18

Washington

13418 | 125

Waukesha

39510 | 453

Waupaca

4659 | 108

Waushara

2053 | 28

Winnebago

16660 | 171

Wood

6492 | 68