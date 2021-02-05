Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Wisconsin Passes 6,000 Deaths Threshold

Summary:
- 1,266 new cases;
- 16,038 active cases;
- 28 new deaths;
- 6,020 total deaths;
- 583 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,266 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,186 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 28 new deaths, in line with the seven-day average of 23 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 6,020.
There are 16,038 active cases (2.9%) out of 548,221 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 96% of all cases (526,004 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 583 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 159 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 181 new cases have brought the total cases to 95,879. The 7-day average in the county is 197. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,175 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (453), Racine (300), Kenosha (281), Dane (256), Brown (199), Outagamie (185), Winnebago (171), Marathon (170), Dodge (151), Rock (148), Washington (125), Sheboygan (123), Walworth (120), Waupaca (108), Eau Claire (101), Fond du Lac (86), Chippewa (84), Grant (79), La Crosse (74), Jefferson (73), Barron (73) and Ozaukee (72).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,273 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1523 | 11
Ashland
1157 | 16
Barron
5179 | 73
Bayfield
1052 | 18
Brown
29607 | 199
Buffalo
1288 | 7
Burnett
1119 | 23
Calumet
5326 | 39
Chippewa
6888 | 84
Clark
3120 | 56
Columbia
4893 | 46
Crawford
1644 | 17
Dane
38487 | 256
Dodge
11215 | 151
Door
2367 | 18
Douglas
3613 | 18
Dunn
4128 | 26
Eau Claire
10707 | 101
Florence
429 | 12
Fond du Lac
11651 | 86
Forest
914 | 22
Grant
4546 | 79
Green
2822 | 13
Green Lake
1507 | 17
Iowa
1811 | 9
Iron
487 | 19
Jackson
2553 | 22
Jefferson
7643 | 73
Juneau
2909 | 17
Kenosha
14405 | 281
Kewaunee
2375 | 27
La Crosse
11869 | 74
Lafayette
1385 | 7
Langlade
1903 | 31
Lincoln
2832 | 56
Manitowoc
7049 | 61
Marathon
13381 | 170
Marinette
3927 | 61
Marquette
1286 | 21
Menominee
790 | 11
Milwaukee
95879 | 1175
Monroe
4140 | 30
Oconto
4189 | 47
Oneida
3250 | 57
Outagamie
18630 | 185
Ozaukee
7422 | 72
Pepin
783 | 7
Pierce
3363 | 33
Polk
3662 | 42
Portage
6256 | 60
Price
1118 | 7
Racine
19956 | 300
Richland
1246 | 13
Rock
13948 | 148
Rusk
1234 | 16
Sauk
5126 | 37
Sawyer
1435 | 17
Shawano
4525 | 69
Sheboygan
12528 | 123
St. Croix
6189 | 41
Taylor
1766 | 20
Trempealeau
3303 | 36
Vernon
1765 | 34
Vilas
2009 | 32
Walworth
8671 | 120
Washburn
1249 | 18
Washington
13418 | 125
Waukesha
39510 | 453
Waupaca
4659 | 108
Waushara
2053 | 28
Winnebago
16660 | 171
Wood
6492 | 68