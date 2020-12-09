Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Wisconsin Reports Another 81 Deaths

Summary:
- 3,619 new cases;
- 54,599 active cases;
- 81 new deaths;
- 3,887 total deaths;
- 1,535 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,619 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,853 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 54,599 active cases (12.9%) out of 422,065 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 81 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 55 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,887.
The patients recovered in about 86.1% of all cases (363,504 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,535 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 326 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 747 new cases have brought the total cases to 74,497. The 7-day average in the county is 673. Milwaukee County reported 13 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 800 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (264), Racine (210), Kenosha (167), Brown (149), Marathon (139), Outagamie (138), Winnebago (133), Dane (108), Rock (99), Waupaca (91), Dodge (87), Washington (82), Sheboygan (72), Grant (68), Eau Claire (64), Walworth (59), Chippewa (57), Fond du Lac (56) and Shawano (52).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,675 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1152 | 8
Ashland
813 | 10
Barron
3905 | 46
Bayfield
771 | 16
Brown
23884 | 149
Buffalo
885 | 5
Burnett
864 | 15
Calumet
4276 | 29
Chippewa
5277 | 57
Clark
2394 | 44
Columbia
3722 | 13
Crawford
1423 | 10
Dane
29616 | 108
Dodge
9222 | 87
Door
1727 | 11
Douglas
2466 | 7
Dunn
3039 | 16
Eau Claire
8270 | 64
Florence
367 | 12
Fond du Lac
9283 | 56
Forest
766 | 19
Grant
3707 | 68
Green
1915 | 7
Green Lake
1240 | 8
Iowa
1413 | 5
Iron
380 | 10
Jackson
2000 | 6
Jefferson
5829 | 45
Juneau
2076 | 7
Kenosha
10541 | 167
Kewaunee
1772 | 22
La Crosse
8908 | 42
Lafayette
1124 | 4
Langlade
1612 | 29
Lincoln
2104 | 36
Manitowoc
5330 | 38
Marathon
10582 | 139
Marinette
3199 | 36
Marquette
1083 | 15
Menominee
600 | 8
Milwaukee
74497 | 800
Monroe
2915 | 18
Oconto
3369 | 33
Oneida
2508 | 44
Outagamie
14549 | 138
Ozaukee
5307 | 43
Pepin
526 | 3
Pierce
2460 | 19
Polk
2521 | 19
Portage
4983 | 43
Price
824 | 4
Racine
15152 | 210
Richland
934 | 13
Rock
10253 | 99
Rusk
981 | 11
St. Croix
4715 | 22
Sauk
3897 | 19
Sawyer
991 | 8
Shawano
3828 | 52
Sheboygan
9867 | 72
Taylor
1405 | 11
Trempealeau
2645 | 23
Vernon
1282 | 15
Vilas
1378 | 15
Walworth
6630 | 59
Washburn
830 | 6
Washington
9878 | 82
Waukesha
29133 | 264
Waupaca
3828 | 91
Waushara
1797 | 13
Winnebago
13876 | 133
Wood
4769 | 31