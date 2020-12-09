Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Wisconsin Reports Another 81 Deaths

Summary:

3,619 new cases;

54,599 active cases;

81 new deaths;

3,887 total deaths;

1,535 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click Here to zoom in)

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,619 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,853 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 54,599 active cases (12.9%) out of 422,065 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 81 new deaths, more than the seven-day average of 55 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,887.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

The patients recovered in about 86.1% of all cases (363,504 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,535 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 326 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 747 new cases have brought the total cases to 74,497. The 7-day average in the county is 673. Milwaukee County reported 13 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 800 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (264), Racine (210), Kenosha (167), Brown (149), Marathon (139), Outagamie (138), Winnebago (133), Dane (108), Rock (99), Waupaca (91), Dodge (87), Washington (82), Sheboygan (72), Grant (68), Eau Claire (64), Walworth (59), Chippewa (57), Fond du Lac (56) and Shawano (52).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,675 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1152 | 8

Ashland

813 | 10

Barron

3905 | 46

Bayfield

771 | 16

Brown

23884 | 149

Buffalo

885 | 5

Burnett

864 | 15

Calumet

4276 | 29

Chippewa

5277 | 57

Clark

2394 | 44

Columbia

3722 | 13

Crawford

1423 | 10

Dane

29616 | 108

Dodge

9222 | 87

Door

1727 | 11

Douglas

2466 | 7

Dunn

3039 | 16

Eau Claire

8270 | 64

Florence

367 | 12

Fond du Lac

9283 | 56

Forest

766 | 19

Grant

3707 | 68

Green

1915 | 7

Green Lake

1240 | 8

Iowa

1413 | 5

Iron

380 | 10

Jackson

2000 | 6

Jefferson

5829 | 45

Juneau

2076 | 7

Kenosha

10541 | 167

Kewaunee

1772 | 22

La Crosse

8908 | 42

Lafayette

1124 | 4

Langlade

1612 | 29

Lincoln

2104 | 36

Manitowoc

5330 | 38

Marathon

10582 | 139

Marinette

3199 | 36

Marquette

1083 | 15

Menominee

600 | 8

Milwaukee

74497 | 800

Monroe

2915 | 18

Oconto

3369 | 33

Oneida

2508 | 44

Outagamie

14549 | 138

Ozaukee

5307 | 43

Pepin

526 | 3

Pierce

2460 | 19

Polk

2521 | 19

Portage

4983 | 43

Price

824 | 4

Racine

15152 | 210

Richland

934 | 13

Rock

10253 | 99

Rusk

981 | 11

St. Croix

4715 | 22

Sauk

3897 | 19

Sawyer

991 | 8

Shawano

3828 | 52

Sheboygan

9867 | 72

Taylor

1405 | 11

Trempealeau

2645 | 23

Vernon

1282 | 15

Vilas

1378 | 15

Walworth

6630 | 59

Washburn

830 | 6

Washington

9878 | 82

Waukesha

29133 | 264

Waupaca

3828 | 91

Waushara

1797 | 13

Winnebago

13876 | 133

Wood

4769 | 31