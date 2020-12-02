Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Wisconsin Reports Another 82 Deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has updated its online COVID-19 datasets, now allowing Wisconsinites to access up-to-date information about COVID cases and deaths by municipality, zip code and school district. If it allows a greater level of precision, it also limits access to county-level data.

This comes after a record-breaking week in terms of COVID-related deaths in Wisconsin: On Tuesday, Nov. 24, for the first time, Wisconsin registered more than 100 deaths in one day; precisely one week later, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, that record was broken again with 107 deaths. Today, with 82 deaths, is the fifth deadliest day for Wisconsin since the pandemic began.

3,777 new cases;

65,926 active cases;

82 new deaths;

3,502 total deaths;

1,780 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,777 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 3,664 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 65,926 active cases (16.7%) out of 395,090 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 82 new deaths, far more than the seven-day average of 46 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,502.

The patients recovered in about 82.4% of all cases (325,587 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that the number of hospitalized COVID patients has continued to decrease, bringing the total down to 1,780 hospitalized patients, of which 397 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Milwaukee County itself reported a total of 69,535 confirmed cases, as well as 3 new deaths in the past day. While Milwaukee County reports a total of 696 deaths, the DHS counts at least 756 deaths in the county.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,325 tests daily spread across 133 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).