Dave Chappelle to Headline Summerfest 2021

Summerfest is bringing comedy to their main stage, and doing so with one of the few active comedians worthy of that honor.

Dave Chappelle will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, September 11, closing out the second weekend of the festival’s three-week run. The show will be Chappelle’s first appearance at Summerfest, and his first Milwaukee show since March of last year. Since his last appearance, he’s released specials for free on Netflix’s YouTube channel, had his show removed from streaming services and re-uploaded after being properly compensated and regularly commented on the state of the world. Surely there’s no shortage of material to bring to the Big Gig in September.

As is the case with all of Chappelle’s shows, no phones or devices with a camera will be allowed to be used inside the venue. Through a partnership with phone-free environment company Yondr, all devices will be placed in locked pouches at the entrance to the amphitheater and will remain in concertgoers’ possession through the night. Devices will only be able to be accessed at unlocking stations outside of the venue. Anyone caught using a device inside the venue will be ejected.

Tickets for Dave Chappelle at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will go on sale on Friday, June 11 at 12 p.m. via the Summerfest website and Ticketmaster. For more information about the show, visit Summerfest.com.