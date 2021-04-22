Dave Matthews Band Announces Rescheduled Milwaukee Show

× Expand Image via Summerfest

On Thursday, Summerfest and the Dave Matthews Band announced that the band will include Milwaukee on their rescheduled 2021 North American tour. The jam band favorites will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Wednesday, September 15.

All tickets purchased for the concert, whether previous or future, will include a ticket for this year’s Summerfest. Those who have previously purchased tickets can pick up their festival general admission ticket at the Summerfest Box Office outside the festival grounds.

Dave Matthews Band are the first of 2020’s scheduled headliners to have an announced rescheduled date for this year. R&B act Khalid had previously cancelled his show due to schedule conflicts, and five headlining shows are currently pending a reschedule date. You can keep up with the status of each announced American Family Insurance Amphitheater show for Summerfest 2021 on the Summerfest website.

Summerfest is rescheduled to take place for the first three weekends in September this year, with Thursday-Saturday dates beginning on September 2. A Wednesday concert before the festival’s second weekend creates a possible 10th day of usage for the amphitheater, which was renovated before the ultimately cancelled 2020 edition of The Big Gig was set to take place.

The remainder of the 2021 Summerfest lineup is scheduled for later this spring. For ticket information and more information about the Dave Matthews Band show, visit the Summerfest website.