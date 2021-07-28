Dino Encounters Entertains and Educates at Bayshore

Everyone is invited to experience an interactive dinosaur exhibit in the heart of Bayshore Mall Wednesday and Thursday, July 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dino Encounters help take guests back in time 65 million years to when dinosaurs roamed Earth. The event blends music and life-like dinosaur puppets to create an educational experience like no other.

Guests will be transported back to the Cretaceous period where they will learn about the prehistoric environment, fossil formation and species adaptation. They will also come face to face with five dinosaurs, including a T-Rex.

The event will be hosted in The Yard, the large open-air community and entertainment space in the middle of Bayshore Mall.

“Dino Encounters is a great addition to our lineup of free, summer entertainment in The Yard,” says Brenda Vento, marketing manager at Bayshore. “Our guests will be treated to an educational, interactive and highly entertaining performance for dinosaur fans of all ages.”

Bayshore Dino Encounters is free and open to the public. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, but no dogs are allowed. For more information on other community events coming up at Bayshore, follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website.