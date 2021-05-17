Dockless Scooters to Return, Bublr Bikes to Expand

× Expand Lime Scooters

Milwaukeeans will once again have expanded options to get around the city this summer. On Friday, the Department of Public Works announced the return of a pilot program with three dockless scooter companies: Bird, Lime and Spin, each of whom previously operated in the city in the summer of 2019.

While it feels like an eternity ago, the scooters were polarizing amongst Milwaukeeans, largely due to safety concerns stemming from the nature of the program. Riders could unlock a scooter via the use of that respective company’s app, and then dispose of it wherever they saw fit, locking it back up for the next user. As per the case in 2019, sidewalk usage of scooters is still illegal, and riders are instructed to follow the rules of the roads and parks where their usage is permitted. Operators will be required to monitor sidewalk usage of their respective scooters, as well as creating strategies to prohibit sidewalk usage.

In the 2021 version of the pilot program, each company will be allowed 1,000 scooters each. This will result in a farther reach than the 2019 edition, in which scooters were distributed around the downtown area primarily. An adjustment to the 2021 pilot program divides the city into seven zones, with the zone encompassing downtown only receiving a total of 300 scooters, and the rest receiving 480 each. Similar to Bublr Bikes’ maintenance of their fleet of bikes, scooters will be reset nightly.

Speaking of Bublr Bikes, the bike-share system will expand by 26 stations this summer, with the addition of 200 electronic-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes. The majority of the new stations and e-bikes will be installed in central-city neighborhoods, as part of an effort to provide more transportation options to people of all ages and abilities.

You can find more information about the 2021 dockless scooter pilot program on the City of Milwaukee website, and more information about Bublr Bikes’ expansion on their official website.