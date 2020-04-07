Door County Box Announces Presale, Percentage Supports Door County Emergency Response Fund

× Expand Image courtesy DoorCountyBox.com

Door County depends on tourism dollars and with COVID-19 shutting just about every social business down, the vacation destination looks to take a pretty big hit this coming season. One couple is trying to help ease that financial blow.

Christiana and Nic Trapani met in Door County in 2014 while both working at the Northern Sky Theater and got married in Egg Harbor in September of 2019. Their love for Door County is what got their whole business model started.

Initially, Door County Box was going to be a subscription service where every few months, a new package of goods from several Door County businesses arrive at customers’ doorsteps. With the coronavirus crisis, the couple decided to put a one-time package together with some well-known staples of the community, with 10 percent of the proceeds going directly to the Door County Emergency Response Fund.

Image courtesy DoorCountyBox.com

“The ‘support a cause’ box was the last box we thought of,” says Nic Trapani. “With what’s going on, it’s more important today to get that out there so that we can try and do our part to help the county get through this time and help those small businesses keep their doors open.”

The goal in early May is to get the Classic Door County Box shipped, which benefits the Emergency Response Fund, but also to get another subscription box ready for people to gift to others, or subscribe to for themselves to stay in touch with the local businesses they’ve come to appreciate.

“If you’re having a destination wedding up there, you can’t easily go out and pick up a bag of cherries or a cookie for every guest,” says Chritiana. “One thing we realized when my family and I were putting boxes together for our wedding is that this service could really help not only with planning, but also supporting local businesses along the way.”

While they don’t have an event space lined up to partner with at this point, they’re looking to get into that market as soon as things start getting back to normal. You can check out their website here and maybe find a box to gift someone close to you or even keep for yourself.