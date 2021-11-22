Door County’s European-Style Holiday Market Opens in Sister Bay

This holiday season, the Sister Bay Historical Society will host Door County’s first-ever Christkindlmarkt. Starting the last weekend in November, Christkindlmarkt will showcase local vendors selling handcrafted made-in-Door County goods along with food booths selling northern European fare and drinks. The market is scheduled to be open Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12.

The event will be held at the Corner of the Past Museum, a beautiful recreation of a pioneer homestead in the late 19th century. The vendors will include weavers, knitters, potters, photographers, jewelers, painters, woodworkers and glass blowers, plus makers of clothing, furniture, candles, leather goods, puzzles, health products and more. A wide range of Door County food vendors will occupy the food court inside the property’s large Koessl Barn. Christkindlmarkt events always feature the spiced hot red wine called Glühwein in Germany (Glögg in Sweden). Hot chocolate, hot apple cider and coffee will also be served.

“Our goal is to help bring new visitors to northern Door County during a time of year that has traditionally been rather quiet despite the abundant natural beauty at that time of year,” said Fred Johnson, president of the Sister Bay Historical Society. “We hope to impact early winter tourism while benefiting our local artisans and hospitality businesses for many years to come.”

Corner of the Past (10310 Fieldcrest Road, Sister Bay) is located at the corner of Fieldcrest Road and Highway 57. Attendee event parking is currently at two locations: the large parking lot next to the former Shopko on Highway 42, and behind Dovetail Trading on Highway 57. Throughout the day and evening, a trolley will continuously ferry attendees from the nearby parking lots to the event, bringing people quickly back to their vehicles on a regular schedule.

For more information about Christkindlmarkt Door County, visit: doorcountychristmasmarket.com.