Doors Open Milwaukee: Five Hidden Gems

Milwaukeean's will be happy to know that many of the buildings they might pass everyday are opening their doors to visitors. For two days this weekend, some of Milwaukee’s most beautiful and historic buildings will be open to the public. Over 170 sites will be yours to explore, free of charge, through Doors Open Milwaukee.

This is the ninth year of the event and organizers anticipate more than 26,000 will take part. A 2017 survey found that 66% of attendees visited a neighborhood they were unfamiliar with, while 59% said their opinion of the neighborhood improved because of the event. The event is organized and run by Historic Milwaukee.

Most of the buildings, which can be found here, are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28 and Sept. 29. With nearly 175 locations to discover, some sites might get lost in the mix. That’s why we’ve picked a few unique sites you might have overlooked.

A majority of the downtown area is free on Saturday and Sunday. The Hop is also still offering free rides, while a day buss pass with MCTS in just $4. This year, you can also save money via electric scooters as well. Use the code LIMEOPEN to save $1 on a scooter ride on a Lime scooter. You can also use the code DOMKE2019 to receive $5 off a Lyft ride.

Sangerhouse Gardens

1823 N Palmer St.

Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This beautiful garden, filled with trees, shrubs, and perennials and plants of all kinds, boasts a beautiful view of the Brewer's Hill neighborhood. The owners in the past three decades have created “a complex, richly layered series of garden rooms that have inspired thousands of visitors." You'll likely see many birds and maybe even a fox if you're lucky as well.

Milwaukee Public Library – Central Library

814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Milwaukee’s Central Library boasts gorgeous architecture. It was opened in 1898 and originally shared space with the Milwaukee Public Museum. Visitors may also tour parts of the library that are not available during regular tour hours.

Firehouse Station 21

2050 N. Palmer St.

Saturday and Sunday, 1:30 to 5 p.m.

This Fire Station was designed in 1894 by Milwaukee Fire Department foreman Sebastian Brand. It features gorgeous architecture and is embedded in the Brewer's Hill neighborhood. Firefighters will be on hand to talk with visitors.

Tripoli Shrine Center

3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Tripoli Shrine Center was completed in 1928 and was mirrored after the Taj Mahal in India. With interior trappings, structures and art, this center also boasts 1.5 million ceramic tiles that cover the floors and walls. It was also registered into the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.

Milwaukee Ballet

28 N. Jackson St.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This newly opened home for the Milwaukee Ballet is opening their doors for Doors Open Milwaukee. This 52,000-foot, state-of-the-art facility is for the organization’s professional dancers, School & Academy classes and Community Engagement Programs.