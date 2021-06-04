Downer Classic is Back on Schedule for June 24

× Expand Courtesy of Downer Avenue BID

One of the most popular criterium races in Wisconsin, the Downer Classic, was canceled in late March of this year amid uncertainty around the trajectory of the pandemic. The race has been put back on the books, with a few changes.

The Otto Wenz Café Hollander Downer Classic will take place on Thursday, June 24. Traditionally, the race was held on a Saturday, but that’s not stopping local businesses on Downer Avenue from getting excited.

“Breadsmith is excited to be part of a neighborhood that hosts events like the Downer Classic and we're thrilled for its return this year,” says Isaac Godin, Breadsmith operations manager. “This is an amazing event that brings our community together to watch Pro and Amateur cyclists race right on Downer.”

The full day of racing also features a Belgian Beer Festival, food and family fun. There’s even a children’s racing event—where helmets are required to participate—with a registration area near Pizza Man for parents to sign a participation waiver.