Downtown Employee Appreciation Week Gets Socially Distant Treatment

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Downtown

Over 90,000 people work in Downtown Milwaukee, and a large portion of those employees are remaining at home currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, Downtown BID #21 is working with local companies to take their annual Downtown Employee Appreciation Week virtual for 2020. The event is in its 15th year, and will still go ahead as planned, beginning on Monday with both socially-distant activities as well as a healthy online component.

For those that have already returned to their offices, or would like to venture Downtown while working from home, there is a blood drive at Chase Tower (111 E. Wisconsin Ave.) on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with COVID-19 antibody testing included with all standard tests before donating. Milwaukee Kayak Company is also offering a special for Downtown employees throughout the week, with pre-registration required. A drive-in movie night at Schlitz Park is also planned for Thursday, September 17 at dusk, with food orders from F Street Group available to vehicles. Pre-registration is also required for that event.

The virtual options for Downtown Employee Appreciation Week are numerous this year, with morning meditation sessions, a daily local concert from the Marcus Performing Arts Center and a wide range of daily workouts available from the comfort of home. The annual “I Work Downtown” trivia competition will take place virtually as well, with individuals and teams eligible to win more than $1,000 worth of Downtown-related prizes for their Milwaukee knowledge.

One of the hallmark programs of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, the Downtown Passport program, will get a bit of an overhaul for 2020. This year, “I Work Downtown” bingo cards will be available digitally, with spaces to check off throughout the day, whether working from home or in the office. Cards can be submitted via email for a chance to win a variety of Downtown prizes as well.

While 2020 is certainly a unique year for Downtown Milwaukee’s employees, the Downtown BID is doing their best to ensure that the hard work, even from home, isn’t going unappreciated. For a full list of Downtown Employee Appreciation Week events and programs, visit IWorkDowntownMKE.com.