Downtown Milwaukee Turns Red, White and Blue for Biden

× Expand Photo via Pabst Theater Group

Milwaukee will once again be the center of the political spotlight nationwide tonight, as President Biden will be appearing from the Pabst Theater for a CNN Town Hall this evening. In addition to the televised event with a hand-picked, socially distanced live audience, more than 20 buildings downtown will be illuminated in red, white and blue lighting to commemorate the presidential visit.

Beginning at 6 p.m., buildings including the Pabst Theater Group entities, U.S. Bank Center, Fiserv Forum and many more will be lit up until dawn. The Hoan Bridge will also be programmed to shine boldly in red, white and blue, and it is expected that the CNN Town Hall will feature some type of aerial shot highlighting the city’s transformation.

The Pabst Theater, which is playing host to the town hall, was ahead of the curve, lighting their building patriotically on Monday evening as crews prepared for the national broadcast. As should be expected with a presidential visit, there are also several road closures and enhanced security downtown ahead of tonight’s event.

“CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden” will begin tonight at 7 p.m., and will be moderated by Anderson Cooper.