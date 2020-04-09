Dr. Fauci Presale from National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Raises Over $100k for American Hospital Association

× Expand Image courtesy National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum (170 S. 1st St.) is raising funds for the American Hospital Association’s Protect the Heroes Campaign by selling a unique bobblehead: Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Dr. Fauci has become America’s voice of reason as one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. This is the first bobblehead of Dr. Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Bobbleheads are expected to ship by July 2020, with $5 from every figure sold going directly to the AHA’s Protect the Heroes Campaign to support the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Image from donation announcement webcast via National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

On April 8, the National Bobblehead HOF announced that their donations had surpassed the $100,000-mark. The bobbleheads are still a pre-sale item, which makes it even more of a feat. Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, virtually presented a check via livestream to Alice Ayres, President and CEO of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy for $100,000.

The Bobblehead HOF opened to the public in February of 2019, but the collecting started in 2002 when co-founder Brad Novak started collecting figures while he was working with the Rockford Riverhawks minor league baseball team. Slowly, the collection grew to over 1,000 between Sklar and Novak in March of 2014 and they came up with the initial concept for the Hall of Fame and Museum in May of that year. The collection is now over 6,500 bobbleheads and counting. They even offer custom bobbleheads for businesses, teams and individuals.