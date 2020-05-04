Eagle Park Looks for Answers and Guidance from Customers

× Expand Photo courtesy Eagle Park Brewing Company

Running your own business is hard. Keeping that business going, especially right now, goes without saying, is harder. Add a long-planned expansion and second location in the mix and this story could have ended in disaster.

Last week, Eagle Park Brewing Company put out a survey for their customers to fill out online regarding customer comfort in a post-COVID-19 era. The survey asks how apt customers would be to return to their regular taproom visits at the local brewery. The team behind Eagle Park are not only looking to hear about a government decision to legally go back into full operations, but they want to know how their customers would feel after Safer at Home is no longer in effect.

“I don't think anyone has even close to a firm grasp on what our industry will look like after this and that's the main reason I made the survey,” says Jake Schinker, Co-Owner of Eagle Park. “Once we start down the path of returning to some sense of normalcy, there has to be more taken into consideration than government policy, we must also consider the personal feelings of our customers and staff if we want everyone to feel comfortable and safe.”

After expanding the brewery out in Muskego earlier this year, the company has been able to keep making and selling their popular beer. Just last week they were forced to close on Saturday because they sold out of their product. That was partially due to an issue with their current canning-line, but representatives say they’re confident their new, larger line will be up and running in two weeks and they’ll be turning out brews in full-capacity.

“If we are legally allowed to reopen but our customers and staff don't feel safe in our establishment still, that isn't the right way to do this,” says Schinker.

Eagle Park will make the results of the survey public after it is complete. Schinker says the only item on the survey that is disturbing is the answers given on how good, from one to Burt Reynolds, is an employee’s mustache. “I will say that the feedback so far on Cass's mustache is bleak and for everyone's sake I hope things get back to normal soon because he refuses to shave it until then.”

Keep it going Cass. There’s got to be a lot of pretty good quarantine mustaches around right now. Check out their survey, share how comfortable you are going back to a taproom and vote for yourself!