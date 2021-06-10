East Side Art Market Returns for 2021

× Expand Photo via East Side Art Lot

Following the creation of the East Side Art Lot (1915 E. North Ave.) and the success of the East Side Art Market in September of last year, a full schedule of 2021 programming was announced on Thursday. The collaboration between The Waxwing, Milwaukee Makers Market and East Side BID drew hundreds of interested patrons to the Art Lot in its limited run, and will now take place on the second and fourth weekends of the month, from June through September.

The East Side Art Market was developed by Steph Davies of The Waxwing and Ryan Laessig of Milwaukee Makers Market, who sought to increase programming at the Art Lot, which was first opened in August of last year. The market’s popularity led to the East Side Art Market being voted a runner-up for the 2020 Best of Milwaukee Awards in the Art Market category, second only to Laessig’s Milwaukee Makers Market.

“We’re excited to bring back the East Side Art Market with more makers and musicians to bring an even better market experience in 2021” said Laessig via statement.

This year’s events will take place from 12-4 p.m. at the East Side Art Lot, featuring not only art for sale with more vendors accommodated, but also live music, as well as food and beverage vendors. All events will be held rain or shine. Full information and event updates can be found at the East Side Art Market website.

As your Milwaukee summer to-do list continues to grow, be sure to make time to take in the sights, sounds and entertainment of the East Side Art Market this year.