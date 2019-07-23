Electric Scooters Are Back in Milwaukee

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Cole Vandermause Lime Scooters Lime Scooters in the Third Ward.

Electric scooters are here, if you like it or not. Tuesday, Lime announced they were launching their electric scooters in Milwaukee. By noon, they were all across the city, including in the Third Ward.

This comes after the city and state approved their usage earlier in the month. The Milwaukee Department of Works said they have received applications from three scooter companies so far - Lime, Bird and Spin.

“Milwaukee's forward-thinking commitment to providing its community with diverse transportation options is inspiring. We are excited to partner with the city on that goal and help better connect communities across Milwaukee with our fleet of electric scooters that make it easier and more affordable to get around," said Nico Probst, head of Midwest government relations and strategic development for Lime.

A ride with Lime costs $1.00 to unlock and $0.25 per minute. The scooter topped out at 15 m.p.h - the state's limit for speed.

Tuesday, both Spin and Bird were contacted in regards to when, or if, they would be coming to the city, but both companies had no response. A spokesperson from the DPW said they would approve or deny their applications "within a week."

Milwaukee's pilot program says that sidewalk riding is prohibited as part of the trial period, which ends on Dec. 31, 2019. The fine for riding on a sidewalk could cost the user $100, however, the Milwaukee Police Department has not commented yet on how or if they will enforce this.

