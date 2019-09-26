Electric Scooters: The City Wants Your Feedback

Have something to say about those electric scooters? The city wants you to put it in their dockless scooter pilot study survey.

The survey, which runs until the end of December, includes 18 questions. Responses gathered will be used to evaluate the pilot program, which ends on Dec. 31. In addition to the survey, the Department of Public Works says the city will “also consider feedback from community members and community groups who have been engaged throughout the pilot study, scooter ridership data, and complaints received regarding the use and parking of scooters.”

Questions on the survey ask users about sidewalk usage and safety concerns. It also asks users about their how they get around the city as well. In all, the survey takes around five minutes to complete.

Other cities have also used survey's to gauge public feedback, including Minneapolis. At the end of their pilot study, 987 respondents completed their survey. 95% of riders reported using the scooters to travel to home, work, school, restaurants or transit stops. The survey responses were one part of the reason city officials decided to increase the number of scooters on the streets there.

