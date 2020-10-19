Embrace the Dark at Captain Pabst Pilot House Halloween Weekend

Music at high volume hits different. It’s the reason you can hear some cars from blocks away and even more so, the reason most people love seeing live music. Since there aren’t too many great tribute acts touring now, why not listen to a classic album at a socially distanced venue in the dark, get some keepsakes and celebrate Halloween?

Captain Pabst Pilot House is hosting “Dark Listening Sessions” over Halloween weekend and celebrating some classic dark albums in the dark on their 20,000-watt state-of-the-art sound system. Each day will feature a different album. Thursday will be Alice Cooper’s Welcome to My Nightmare. Friday will feature Black Sabbath, Black Sabbath and on Saturday, proper Halloween night, there will be Metallica’s Black Album playing at 7:30 and again at 10 p.m. There will be also be a costume contest at that time.

In addition to admission to each “Dark Listening Session,” guests will receive a beverage of their choice, a crowler-to-go (again, of any beer available) and a Captain Pabst koozie. Tickets are limited to allow for appropriate social distancing for each session and only $25. Get your tickets here.

Beverages are served for the first hour of each session, prior to all the lights going out for the official start of the session.