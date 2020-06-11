Gov. Evers: "We are not out of the woods yet" (with COVID-19)

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

There are 333 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours out of a total of 9,275 tests (3.6 percent positive). That brings the statewide total to 21,926 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 76 percent of capacity for hospital beds (2,785 beds available) and using 33 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

11 new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 682 deaths; 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.

Big COVID-19 case spikes have slowed in Wisconsin in the last two weeks, but state and Milwaukee County health officials continue to reiterate that the virus is still present in many communities so proper precautions need to be taken.

In a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, Dr. Ben Weston, medical services director for Milwaukee County, said there may be a sentiment that with the changes we’ve seen in the economy opening back up and as we move into summer that the virus is gone. It's important that people know the virus is still out there. Face masks should be worn if you are going to a public place and social distancing should continue to be practiced at all times.

Dr. Weston said COVID-19 testing is down by about 50 percent in Milwaukee County from the middle of May and indicated the concern that people may think the pandemic is over.

City of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett added: “If you have attended any of the marches and you feel any symptoms, please get tested ... Even if you are asymptomatic, you can get tested at one of the community testing sites.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers spoke to reporters Thursday along with staff from the Department of Health Services. Evers said, "We are not out of the woods yet, but we continue to make progress in the fight against COVID-19. Wisconsinites have done a great job of staying home as much as they can, wearing masks, maintaining social distancing while out in public and maintaining good hygiene."

Daily Statewide COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 333 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the state out of a total of 9,275 new test results in the last 24 hours (3.6 percent positive).

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.



There are currently 306 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. This is the lowest amount of hospitalizations since May 6. 150 of the state's hospitalized COVID-19 patients are in Milwaukee County. On June 1, there were 203 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee County so this figure is trending in the right direction. 188 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

101 of the state's 306 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (33 percent). This is down from yesterday's total of 114. The number of patients in ICU with COVID-19 has generally trended downward since May 29 when it was at a peak of 145 patients.

The state reported the loss of 11 additional lives associated with COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 682 deaths. 3.1 percent of known cases result in death.



9,275 new test results were returned in the last 24 hours. The state averaged 10,960 tests per day in the last week. We've smoothed this chart out by making the blue section a trailing 7-day average. This gives a better idea of how close the state is at the originally-stated goal of 85,000 tests per week.



The state has 63 active labs with a daily capacity of 16,100 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 3.6 percent, which is up from yesterday.



Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 6 Ashland: 3 Barron: 21 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,421 Buffalo: 7 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 83 Chippewa: 61 Clark: 45 Columbia: 50 Crawford: 26 Dane: 896 Dodge: 414 Door: 39 Douglas: 20 Dunn: 29 Eau Claire: 126 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 251 Forest: 34 Grant: 101 Green: 72 Green Lake: 23 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 22 Jefferson: 142 Juneau: 24 Kenosha: 1,319 Kewaunee: 37 La Crosse: 94 Lafayette: 36 Langlade: 6 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 40 Marathon: 70 Marinette: 37 Marquette: 9 Menominee: 4 Milwaukee: 9,220 Monroe: 26 Oconto: 43 Oneida: 14 Outagamie: 306 Ozaukee: 185 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 51 Polk: 37 Portage: 66 Price: 2 Racine: 1,966 Richland: 14 Rock: 729 Rusk: 7 Sauk: 84 Sawyer: 9 Shawano: 60 Sheboygan: 129 St. Croix: 108 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 49 Vernon: 23 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 468 Washburn: 3 Washington: 287 Waukesha: 865 Waupaca: 63 Waushara: 14 Winnebago: 473 Wood: 15 Total: 21,926 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 38 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 2 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 31 Dodge: 4 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 6 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 4 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 36 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 3 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 346 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 13 Polk: 1 Racine: 51 Richland: 4 Rock: 21 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 4 Walworth: 17 Washington: 10 Waukesha: 34 Waupaca: 2 Winnebago: 8 Wood: 1 Total: 682

