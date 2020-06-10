Evers: Wisconsin National Guard Mission Concluded

× Expand Photo credit: Ethan Duran Protesters hold up a sign reading "Defund the MPD" during a peaceful march on Friday, June 5, 2020.

On Tuesday, June 9, Gov. Tony Evers announced that the 125 members of the Wisconsin National Guard, who were activated on Saturday, May 30, have completed their mission and will be called back. The guard was called into Milwaukee after an escalation of looting and vandalism following the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

Other incidents like a police officer suffering a gunshot wound catalyzed the National Guard’s arrival, which was being used as a backup force for local law enforcement. Now, the Milwaukee Police Department acknowledges there wasn’t a direct connection between those marching during the day and those committing the crimes.

“They daytime protests have been peaceful,” said Chief Alfonso Morales in a radio interview last week, “My frustration and my anger is with the nighttime looting that is going on, and individuals who are saying they are a part of a protest but they’re not.”

“This is a watershed moment for our nation, one that requires everyone being willing to come together,” said Evers. “I am encouraged by the peaceful protesters who continue to make their voices heard and demand change, and I am grateful for the citizen soldiers of the Wisconsin National Guard whose important mission helped keep our communities safe.”

“What we have seen in our community over the past several weeks is a call for radical, much needed change,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “I thank the organizers on the ground who remained peaceful while exercising their right to assemble and make their voices heard. I also recognize the citizen-soldiers of the Wisconsin National Guard for their cooperation in addressing the rapidly evolving events over the past week. As we move forward, Milwaukee County is determined to examine its own policies and practices to advance racial equality and justice. The time for action is now.”

“I am appreciative of the role the Wisconsin National Guard played in Milwaukee. We were grateful to have their assistance in protecting the rights of people to petition their government and assemble peacefully,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

Deploying the Wisconsin National Guard has drawn criticism from some Milwaukee activist groups, like the nonprofit youth organization Leaders Igniting Transformation.

“Let’s make one thing clear: Our leadership in Wisconsin is reacting to Black pain by calling more police on us,” said LIT in response to the guard’s activation. “Any statement from our elected leaders right now that isn’t calling for divesting from the police and military is perpetuating white supremacy by distracting from and devaluing Black lives.”

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Citizen soldiers will still be present in the city, staffing the city’s two community COVID-19 testing sites and helping with other COVID-19 related needs. Nearly 1,500 troops mobilized last week across the state, in Madison, Kenosha, Green Bay and Racine.

For more of our coverage of the protests occurring across Milwaukee, click here.