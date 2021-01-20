Ex Fabula’s StorySlam Returns Tonight

Opening the second half of Season 12 with the theme “Milwaukee,” Ex Fabula returns Wednesday, January 20 at 7 p.m. for the first StorySlam of 2021. Upcoming themes like “Self” and “Winning” should prompt some of the season’s greatest stories yet.

Tune in to 104.1FM or stream from riverwestradio.com every Sunday from 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m. as co-hosts Michaela Lacy and Nicole Acosta revisit stories from past slams and events.

In tonight’s event, Storytellers will be reimagining the city we call home. “ReImagining Milwaukee” will inspire stories about community, home, leadership, resilience, special spots and ugly truths. This competitive slam is virtual; Zoom entry starts at 6:30 p.m. and stories begin at 7 p.m.

Event Information