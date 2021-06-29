Explore Milwaukee County Parks with the New Parks Explorer App

Add the Parks Explorer App to your phone and get to know everything the Milwaukee County Park System has to offer.

"We are excited to give the great folks of Milwaukee another avenue to explore all of our 150-plus parks, and 15,000 acres, with their friends and family,” says County Parks Director Guy Smith.

Here are a few of the things you can do with the Parks Explorer App:

• Find parks near you and discover the amenities in those parks

• Check-in at park locations to earn digital badges

• See notifications for any closures

• See park news and events for specific parks

• Browse the latest park jobs

Installation Instructions

The Parks Explorer App lives on the web, which means it doesn’t need to be downloaded from an app store. It can be viewed on a desktop or tablet, and installation on any smartphone is quick and easy:

1. Visit mkecountyparks.com on your Apple or Android device

2. When prompted to use current location, select Allow. This will enable the app to show parks closest to you and will activate the check-in features. (You'll need to ensure location services are enabled for Safari on an Apple device.)

3. Next, you’ll see a prompt to Add to Home Screen. Follow the instructions here to bookmark the app on your phone.

4. Click the icon. Scroll down and select Add to Home Screen. Click Add.

5. The Park Explorer icon, featuring Milwaukee, will now be on your phone’s home screen.

With summer here, there’s no better time to enjoy one of our city’s gems, the Milwaukee County Park System, a network of green space that remains the envy of many American cities.