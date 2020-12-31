F Street Hospitality Names Camp Hometown Heroes First Recipient of ‘In Dough We Grow’ Campaign

× Expand Courtesy of CampHometownHeroes.org

F Street Hospitality presents the first recipient of their new Good Neighbors Program, In Dough We Grow, to Camp Hometown Heroes. A special pizza called the Squeaky Camper will be sold at Pizza Man and Pizza Man Pronto restaurants from January 1 to March 31, 2021, with all proceeds going to Camp Hometown Heroes. The pizza’s ingredients were hand-chosen by a member of the camp’s staff, along with a camper named Brayden and his mother. The idea was turned into a delicious pizza by F Street Hospitality Corporate Chef Tom McGinty.

“It’s fun to get the kids in the kitchen to create a pizza that they love and that Pizza Man customers will also enjoy,” says McGinty. “We hope that the Squeaky Camper pizza will raise a lot of money for campers.”

Camp Hometown Heroes is a nonprofit organization that provides a free, one-week overnight camp for children and siblings of fallen U.S. service members. During the camp, attendees are provided an outlet for support and the ability to share emotions they wouldn’t normally be able to in their regular day-to-day lives. Through leadership development and the creation of service opportunities, the camp trains and inspires the next generation of leaders.

The camp is funded solely by the generosity of donors. While the camp calls Wisconsin home, they accept kids from all over the country, most of whom are flown into General Mitchell International Airport as part of the package. Campers from 7-17 are welcome and can work their way up to leadership roles and eventually be mentors to younger campers. To check availability of a child in need, visit the camp’s FAQ page.

Join in the giving spirit and support a local business and Wisconsin organization along the way! Try a Squeaky Camper pizza for yourself from any of the Pizza Man and Pizza Man Pronto locations today.