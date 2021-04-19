Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin’s Virtual Fundraiser: We Need Help with the Dishes

× Expand courtesy of feedingamericawi.org

Eastern Wisconsin has seen a 40-percent increase in hunger insecurity since the beginning of the pandemic. Thursday, April 22, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin presents their annual virtual fundraiser, “We Need Help with the Dishes,” which supports their mission to end hunger in the community. The live, virtual event is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, and the auction ends Monday, April 26 at 9 p.m.

The virtual event is hosted on Facebook and will feature hosts Denise Thomas and Chef Ace Champion. Thomas is founder and owner of The Effective Communication Coach and Chef Champion is an educator and host of cooking program, “Cook Like A. Champion.”

The event will feature personal stories of those who have face hunger during the pandemic and how the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin network has impacted their lives. Viewers will be able to make donations and bid on auction items. The auction will be open until Monday, April 26 at 9 p.m. with 100 percent of proceeds going to feed the hungry in the community.

Local music group, Motel Breakfast, will be providing entertainment during the event.

If you can’t check out the event, you can still participate in the auction and donate to the cause.