Final Cream Puff Curbside Pickup Event at WI State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair will be hosting its final curbside pickup event, with two specialty Cream Puff flavors available for purchase, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In addition to the popular Cocoa Cream Puff, which made its holiday debut in December, State Fair will introduce the Strawberry Cream Puff, a fruity twist on the traditional Cream Puff. Cream puffs are available in single flavors in packs of three or six. Curbside pickup will be available for customers from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. February 11 through February 13; and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on February 14 through Gate 5 of the State Fair grounds.

State Fair public relations manager Tess Kerksen said that, since the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, curbside sales of the familiar Fair food staple have brought cheer to many would-be attendees. “It brings a smile to the fairgoers’ faces,” she added. “We’ve been able to give (them) a slice of the State Fair. The lines have been very manageable—we’ve got a good system going.”

In addition to chocolate and strawberry Cream Puffs, the Fair offered a Pumpkin Spice flavor in fall. Although customer response has been favorable for all flavors, Kerksen noted that the Cocoa Cream Puffs have become a “fan favorite.” The Fair is considering adding new Cream Puff flavors in the future, taking customer feedback into consideration. “You never know what new flavors we will come up with,” Kerksen concluded.

The Wisconsin State Fair strongly encourages pre-orders for Cream Puffs, with discounts for those who order before February 7. To place a Curbside Cream Puff order, visit originalcreampuffs.com.